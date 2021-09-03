Frustration. Anger. Fear.
The emotions fairly scream from the court documents. Death threats. Vandalism. An ex-girlfriend posting vulgar comments about the new girlfriend on Facebook. A former friend spreading vicious lies. A rejected suitor texting nude pictures. A neighbor constantly stirring up dust.
Every week in courthouses across the Gila Valley people fill out petitions asking judges for Orders of Protection and Injunctions against Harassment. Some are afraid of being physically hurt or killed. Others just want to stop the chaos that has enveloped them.
Last year, more 200 people sought Orders of Protection because a family member, former romantic partner or former roommate had committed an act of domestic violence against them or they thought there was a reasonable chance they soon would.
Nearly 200 other people sought an Injunction against Harassment because they’d been harassed several times by someone not related to them.
Not all petitions are granted, but when they are Justice of the Peace Wyatt Palmer and local law enforcement officials agree the orders can be quite helpful.
“There’s a lot of times when courts get involved, police show up and knock on the door and serve an Order of Protection and they say ‘I think I’ve gone a step too far,’” Palmer said. “It convinces most people that are not really wanting to do malicious activity to back off.”
Other times, however, Palmer, who presides over Graham County Precinct 2, said people remain convinced they are in the right.
“The party is bound and convinced and determined that no matter what, they’re really going to make things bad for the other party,” Palmer said. “Sometimes people don’t have the mental stability to leave it alone and they’re just going to go further. Those are the dangerous cases, those are the ones we watch out for and may have to intervene in more serious ways.”
Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen said the orders give police a “little more teeth” and she, Thatcher Chief Shaffen Woods and Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies all referred to court orders as another “tool.”
“When someone has an order and they’ve contacted someone, but they haven’t committed another violation, another crime, it’s an arrestable violation,” McCormies said. “It sends the message that the victim is serious and concerned about this other person.”
The orders come in particularly handy when there’s someone “who knows how not to step over the line, but they get real close,” to committing a crime, Cauthen said.
When Orders of Protection and Injunctions against Harassment are filed, judges must make sure all of the legal requirements on met, Palmer said. There are more than a dozen domestic violence laws on the book and the judge has to be convinced at least one of them have been violated or there’s a “reasonable likelihood” at least one will be committed.
Once an injunction or an OOP is granted, the other party has the legal right to contest it, Palmer said.
Palmer estimated only 10-20% of Orders of Protection are disputed.
“There’s a lot of incentive just to let it go, not argue, make it worse than it is,” Palmer said. “Some people kind of try to duck. They don’t want their name out there in a court case, they don’t want their reputation drug through the mud, so to speak. Those are the comments made a lot of times. People are just willing to say that was a bad relationship, I’m ready to move on.”
As many Orders of Protection petitions that are filed every year, Palmer said there are many more that aren’t.
“There are some people that say ‘It’s my private business. I’m not going to call the police when we have a spat or a fight’. Sometimes it even gets physical and they say ‘No, we’re just going to handle this ourselves’ and no one seems to call the police,” Palmer said. “When it gets bad enough and someone changes their position and says ‘I’m going to call the police’ the other party has very little they can do about preventing it. Once the police get involved they have an obligation to research, ask questions, inquire, look into victimization as well as criminalized activity.”
Injunctions against Harassment
Before a judge can issue an Injunction against Harassment, Palmer said he or she must determine that a series of actions took place.
It’s much more common for injunctions to be contested and it’s important for the judge to hear from both sides, even if the allegations are sometimes petty, Palmer said. He also pointed out that many times people will file their own petition once they are served.
“I want each one of them to really honestly feel like they’ve had the chance to be heard. They’ve had the chance to put out their grievances,” Palmer said. “They have a right to have that represented fairly. They have the right to have all of the matters put on the table and to have some finalization to it. Yes, some of them are kind of crazy, but they’ve still got their rights and I’m wanting to listen and hopefully resolve most of the matters right here so it doesn’t keep coming back.”
McCormies said he’s been called to the same home numerous times just because a dog kept getting into a neighbor’s yard or because the smoke from a fire continually drifts over the fence line.
Several years ago he remembers dealing with two men who constantly called deputies to complain about each other and it didn’t stop until one of them sold their property and moved, McCormies said.
“They called us weekly, if not more,” McCormies said.
Sometimes the bad blood goes way back, Palmer said.
“A lot of times these relationships didn’t start with one event or even two. Sometimes there’s quite a chain. It may have been going back and forth for a long period of time to where the two parties can’t even remember who did something first or who did something last, they just know that they don’t like what the other was doing,” Palmer said. “Those are a little more complicated at times. It’s the idea that good fences make good neighbors, but if there’s no fence, where’s your boundary line?”
Whether someone is mentally ill or just stubborn, “it’s hard to reason with some people and to convince them no matter what the evidence shows or the law says,” McCormies said.
Woods agreed and said there have also been a few times when people have run to the courts when blocking someone from texting or from a Facebook page likely would’ve taken care of the matter.
“I’ve seen cases involving very, very serious stuff and then I’ve seen cases where junior high students couldn’t get along and their parents filed petitions,” Woods said. “To them it was a big deal.”
Although the Gila Valley is small and tight-knit, Palmer said the number of petitions filed annually are comparable to the numbers filed in the big cities.
“People who live here always claim to have more common sense, but overall percentage wise I think we have the same type of crimes and not very much different in proportion than urbanized areas,” Palmer said. “The country folks say they have more common sense and the city folks say the country folks don’t have any real judgement. It’s a matter of opinion.”