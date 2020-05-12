Glen Orr is no longer Interim Chief of the Safford Police Department. The Safford City Council named him to the job permanently Monday night.
Orr was named interim chief after former chief Joe Brugman resigned earlier this year. After four applicants for Brugman's position, including Orr, were interviewed, Safford City Manager Horatio Skeete recommended Orr.
"He represents the best choice for the city at this time in our history," Skeete said.
Orr started his law enforcement career 29 years ago as a reserve officer with the Graham County Sheriff's Office. He went on to be a patrol deputy and detective sergeant. He then served the Graham County Attorney's Office as an investigator and diversion officer before joining the Safford force.
Orr started with the SPD as a patrol officer, then rose through the ranks to detective, investigations sergeant and captain before being named to fill Brugman's shoes.
"I am now being given the opportunity to have worked every level within the department," he said.