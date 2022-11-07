The Michael Reidell that Autumn Hewitt knew would have never killed himself.

“I thought it was my kids in Colorado Springs,” she said in a phone call of the night 11 police officers showed up at her door. “In my heart, I never thought Michael.”

Reidell and Hewitt.jpeg

Autumn Hewitt and Michael Reidell had known each other a decade by the time they married in September 2020.
GCDC.png

Michael Reidell, who killed himself June 2 using a jail-issued razor, was housed in a single-occupancy cell on the second floor of the Graham County Detention Center.
foot soak.JPG

Former inmate Matthew "Matt" Sherman did time in the Graham County Detention Center multiple times. His mother, Melissa Sherman, alleges that he was mistreated while in jail custody. During a visit to her home, Sherman produced a packet of medicated foot soak the VA in Tucson prescribed for her son when they saw the condition of his feet after being released from jail.

