The Michael Reidell that Autumn Hewitt knew would have never killed himself.
“I thought it was my kids in Colorado Springs,” she said in a phone call of the night 11 police officers showed up at her door. “In my heart, I never thought Michael.”
While being held alone in a cell on the second floor of the Graham County Detention Center, Reidell used a broken, jail issued razor to fatally cut himself June 2.
Hewitt told this newspaper that in the months and days leading up to his death not only had Reidell been denied a video visit with his primary physician in order to get his prescriptions updated, he had been battling bronchitis, a condition he succumbed to often as an asthmatic.
The morning following his transfer from Gila County for holding at the GCDC, Hewitt said, detention officers officers fired "like 12" Mace bombs into the ceiling area of the pod where Reidell and the newly transferred inmates had been housed. Reidell had a severe asthma attack that required the use of a nebulizer, a device that Hewitt was told by head nurse Roxanna Brandt after Reidell's death didn't exist at the detention center. Then, Hewitt said, Brandt hung up on her.
"'Oh my god, this is crazy,'" Hewitt said she recalled thinking. Hewitt, who has been incarcerated in the past, added she believes the move was a power play disguised as an alleged training session.
Hewitt said Monday she was charged $60 for a video consult, which Reidell told her never occurred. When her husband continued to complain about difficulty breathing and chest pain, Hewitt called detention medical. According to notes on recorded conversations between the two and obtained from the Graham County Sheriff's Office, "the jail medical staff ... told her they could not help [him]."
Hewitt proceeded to contact the ACLU.
As Reidell's physical health reportedly deteriorated, Hewitt also questioned mental health support. In a call on June 1, the day before Reidell died, he told his wife there were no mental health services at the detention center.
Although he made despondent comments about "being a burden" or "another truck payment," Hewitt never believed her husband was actually suicidal
But inmates housed with Reidell weren’t as surprised.
The writing on the wall
The lead investigator into Reidell's death was Graham County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jason Baughman.
GSCO's report on the incident included multiple inmate interviews, including a statement by inmate Christopher Rainey — who was out of his cell for recreation time during the emergency and alerted officers to the crisis — alleging two inmates — Timothy Zippered and Stefan Bernhardt — knew “he was suicidal.”
“Every time someone was doing cell checks, Reidell would ask about getting a razor,” said Timothy Zipperer, who shared a cell wall with Reidell.
“Timothy said this happened about five or six times,” the report noted.
Stefan Bernhardt, who also lived directly next to Reidell, had only known Reidell three or four days yet told Detective Baughman “Reidell was depressed and today [June 2] asked about 10 different times if they were getting razors,” directing his requests to both Bernhardt and detention Officer Josh Halverson, who told the detective Reidell did ask him for a razor two or three times when he was passing them out and claimed that was “normal” for Reidell.
"Everyone in here is depressed,” inmate Bernhardt said. He added that he was “surprised” there haven’t been more suicides. He told the detective said there were some people in the pod who talked to themselves all the time, need mental help and don’t need to be in the pod.
“Bernhardt told us he had reported the people that needed mental help, medical came and evaluated them, then left. Which is why [he] told us he never said anything about Reidell,” Baughman’s notes state.
In a conversation with Mike Cochran, current jail commander, he stated that shaving at the jail is part of inmate hygiene.
“The blades are extremely thin,” he said of the razors inmates are issued for shaving, and they are designed particular for use in jails.
Inmates can request to use a razor, after which a detention officer returns to the cell to collect it, Cochran said. Shaving is not supervised, he confirmed. All inmates can ask for a razor; “If they are on suicide watch, they wouldn’t get one,” he said.
A history of accusations
Since 1993, at least 15 prisoner civil rights lawsuits — three complaining about lack of medical care — have been filed against the GCDC but the majority were dismissed due to missed filing dates.
In the majority of those cases, prisoners had been transferred at least one of more times to other jail facilities, a tactic former inmate Joseph “Joe” Signorelli told this newspaper was referred to inside as “diesel therapy,” allegedly the practice of the intentional moving of prisoners who may be making traction with a lawsuit.
“That’s how they beat lawsuits,” he said in a phone conversation Oct. 3.
In a 38-page complaint filed Sept. 28, 2009, Signorelli, who had been receiving full Social Security benefits for a permanent work-related injury, claimed that the medical care at the detention center, where he was held for more than two years, was egregious.
“They would bring the meds around, sometimes they would give double doses and they would say, ‘Take it, or you’re not getting any next time,’ he said. “Then they would skip a day.”
Signorelli said there would be times when he went without his prescribed pain medications for 2-3 days. He described the process as either being “super high” or going through withdrawals.
Sometimes, he said, his medications ran out before they should have: He said he suspects staff of pilfering them.
Despite multiple requests for ADA accommodations, Signorelli’s complaints went unanswered.
“I’ve got a pile of kites that I saved, about 12 inches [deep] worth,” he said of the complaints he wrote. During follow-up call Nov. 6, Signorelli said he had written to the ACLU and received a reply that they were not taking any cases involving the penal system at the time.
He also reached out to the Justice Project. But they work with DNA evidence, he said, something that wouldn’t be helpful in his particular case.
When Signorelli was eventually transferred to Phoenix, the detention center failed to include his medical documents as is standard procedure according to Mike Cochran, current jail commander.
As a result, Signorelli told this newspaper, he was denied any medication. “They put me in a cell for 14 days [to withdraw] because they did not have my records,” he said.
He said he did not receive medication for pain during the entire time he was incarcerated.
“To me, that’s 10 and half years of cruel and unusual punishment,” he said. “Nobody should be treated that way.”
“The treatment in Graham County was a helluva lot worse than DOC,” he said. “Their treatment in there, to me it was substandard. It was subhuman,” he said. “It was a hell hole; it was nothing nice.”
The federal government found me 100 percent disabled,” he said. “Graham County said no. They broke me, they made me give in.”
And Matthew “Matt” Edward Sherman, who is since deceased, wrote in a complaint filed Oct. 27, 2009, that “defendants would cast my verbal written and face-to-face requests away or sidestep me; simple inmate requests were not answered, let alone grievances.”
Questions about treatment
A victim of addiction, Sherman, a Safford native, did around eight years total in the detention center for numerous arrests. His mother, Melissa Sherman, told this newspaper in late October via a phone call that local law enforcement “hated” her son and she believes they egged him on to be combative. Once, when Sherman went to visit her son in jail, “the bottoms of his feet were all torn up,” she said. She was told he had climbed a brick wall barefoot while trying to escape.
In Tuscon at the VA Hospital, Sherman’s scheduled mental health evaluation reportedly took a back seat to concerns surrounding the condition of his feet.
“The bottoms of his feet were just raw,” Melissa Sherman said. “I don’t know what the hell went on.”
During a follow-up conversation, she recalled something that happened during a different jail visit that struck her as odd: Her son had lifted his shirt to show his parents he covered with bruises. Her husband had threatened to get a lawyer, but the family never pressed any charges.
“We never did anything,” she said. “If I couldn’t get anything from our locals, I never thought I could get help outside,” she added.
As third generation in the Safford area, Melissa Sherman has lived in Graham County her entire life.
She said she had approached former Graham County Sheriff Frank Hughes about her son.
“It was like we were talking about Jeffery Dahmer,” she recalled. He’d told her, “That’s not your son.”
“They hated him,” she said of local enforcement about her son.
Melissa Sherman recalled making an appointment with Kenneth Larson, physician assistant (PA) for detention center medical, to talk about mental health care for her son and observing Larson was visibly shocked to hear who her son was.
“I tell you what, his mouth dropped open, and he just about fell out of his chair,” she said. "If his expressions could have talked..."
While her son was on Risperadol for a period of time, she said did not know if he ever received medication for his mental health while incarcerated.
“When I tried to ask the people there, they were covering for themselves,” she said.
"The drug chewed him up and spit him out," Melissa Sherman said of her son, who died in 2021 after he was hit by a car in Tucson.
Sherman said she's kept a voicemail from him on her cell phone for days when she needs to hear his voice.
“He’s up here,” she said, looking toward the kitchen, where houseplants softened the wallpapered walls. “I’ve got him in an urn. We’ve got to put him to rest.”