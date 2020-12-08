Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry food bank is getting a semi truck load of food on Wednesday and needs community volunteers to unload it before they can distribute it.
Stacy Scarce, director of the pantry, said this will be the biggest distribution of food ever for the pantry. On Wednesday morning the pantry will receive a shipment from the USDA. The food was purchased from farmers unable to sell their goods.
This is a one-time opportunity, Scarce said.
“There’s definitely a bigger need,” Scarce said. “A lot of the families, they’ve been doing OK. But we’ve heard stories about people getting laid off and then moving here to stay with relatives because they didn’t have anywhere else. A lot more new people are coming here than we get normally.”
Roughly 1,080 boxes will be delivered, but the pantry only has three employees and two volunteers to unload and deliver it.
If anyone would be willing to deliver boxes to elderly residents in the community, Scarce said it would be appreciated.
This food is not arriving on a regular distribution day, so even if people have visited the pantry already they can come pick up a free box of food. The food will be available for people who drive up and wait in line for it without charge.