Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry is dedicated to bring food to those in need, educate our youth through STEM activities, grow food for the pantry, and house NCCC AmeriCorps members volunteering in Graham County. This year has been a challenge leading to many changes at the garden and pantry. The pantry moved from a choice pantry where clients choose their food, to a drive-thru pantry where volunteers fill boxes with no client input. The drive-thru pantry is labor intensive but we didn’t give up even when volunteers resigned, afraid to contract COVID-19.
Garden volunteers also declined, leading to overwhelming garden work for those that stayed. The garden education program was suspended which has not allowed outdoor education for these students. We didn’t want students to miss out on these valuable lessons which led us to create garden education videos shared with teachers and students.
We have seen high numbers of new clients since April and note that most of our new clients were families with children. The average number of visits per person in 2020 was three. Household members of those served are 30% children and 27% seniors. ONF&P is a safety net for our community going through hard times.
This year we received three shipments of emergency boxes through the Farmers Feeding Families program which we distributed to pantry clients, veterans through Safford American Legion, and outreach to low income and senior neighborhoods, apartments, and mobile parks.
We continue to adapt to the changing needs of our community, staff and volunteers and ask that you help us by taking advantage of the Arizona Tax Credit. Divert your state tax money to help local nonprofits help our neighbors, family and friends.
