Starting this month, Eastern Arizona College's Fine Art Council will periodically select an outstanding student's artwork to hang in President Todd Haynie's office for a period of time before being displayed elsewhere on campus. This month's Presidential Designee is Ricardo Noblecia. The second year art student had this to say about his philosophy: "I see art as the ultimate incarnation of ideas. I see that you can use digital media as an everlasting, and now, ever updating tool to spread those ideas around. Now that I am 23, I know that there is no limit to how far you can go with them. You will never run out of places to explore and conquer, time periods to visit, experiences to let yourself be immersed in. The outer space of our imagination is endless and the only question left to answer is 'Are you willing to open the bottle and let the light come out?'"
