GRAHAM COUNTY- Something smells fishy.
The Eastern Arizona Courier noticed a large amount of dead fish at Riggs Lake on top of Mount Graham on Friday afternoon. Lining the shore and bobbing grotesquely in the water, the deceased fish seemed to be in an unnaturally high quantity. Littering pathways, the fish were unavoidable. In response to the strange and smelly situation, the Courier sent a query to the Arizona Game and Fish Public Information Officer Mark Hart regarding the situation.
“There were over 500 fish that were dead. Why is the question, and it is still under investigation. The water quality tested out fine,” said Hart. “The water may have become too warm for that cold weather species. That’s an 11 acre lake and about 45 feet deep and ideally the water temp for Rainbow Trout is between 45 and 65 degrees. In the winter months that temperature is suitable and more or less uniform. But in the summer as we get further into the summer what occurs is scientifically known as a thermal climb. If you’ve ever swam in a lake and dived deep during the summer, you’ll notice that at some point you hit a temperature gradient where it’s suddenly very cold.”
Hart told the Courier that the probable cause of death of the fish is that the temperature of the water where the fish were getting oxygen got too hot. This higher temperature stressed the fish, and caused them to die.
“But the problem is they were dead for too long to test. We can’t test the remains,” said Hart. “There still may be some dead fish out there on the banks, we will be sending an officer up there to continue to monitor it.”
According to Hart, a few dead fish is a natural occurrence, and is not a reason for the public to be alarmed. However, due to the massive number of dead fish the Game and Fish had to investigate.
“We will continue to try and figure out the cause but that’s what we know today,” said Hart. “We would ask the general public if they see anything unusual like that to contact us at the dispatch center at 623-236-7201.”
There is still plenty of fish in the lake, and the Game and Fish department will continue to monitor the lake water as well as the fish itself. The dead fish were cleaned up Saturday.