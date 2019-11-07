GRAHAM COUNTY — A pickup truck reported stolen in mid-October was recovered east of Safford by its owner Monday, Nov. 4.
The truck was reported missing from property on Hollywood Road on Oct. 13. On Sunday morning, Nov. 3, its owner advised the Graham County Sheriff’s Office that she had found the vehicle at a Nelson Place residence.
She said a male subject at the residence, whom she knew only as Brandon, said her husband’s uncle had told him to pick it up and store it. The GCSO report identified the subject as Brandon Gann, who had an active arrest warrant. When contacted by a deputy, the uncle denied telling Gann to pick up any vehicle.
The deputy then went to Gann’s residence, where he saw a parked truck matching the description of the one stolen and whose VIN came back to the reporting party. According to the report, no one answered the deputy’s knock.
GCSO officers returned to the residence Monday, along with the truck’s owner. According to the report, a female subject identified as Gann’s girlfriend was pulling out the driveway. A deputy reportedly advised her one of her vehicle’s tires was from the stolen truck. Again no one answered the door of the residence, though the deputy reported hearing movement inside. The female subject reportedly said she believed Gann had gone to work, and she would not permit officers to enter the residence.
The officers helped the truck’s owner put three wheels and tires back on and move the vehicle across the street. The report was forwarded to the Graham County Attorney for possible charges.