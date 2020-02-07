GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one intoxicated driver for driving under the influence, reckless driving, criminal damage, leaving an accident scene and endangerment.
A second driver faces charges of aggravated driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license after a single-vehicle accident.
The first man, identified as Michael Watson, reportedly drove onto a curb as he headed east on Highway 70, then turned south on Barney Lane and crashed into several signs. He reportedly struck a concrete barrier at Highway 70 and Lone Star Road, drove west on the highway, then made a wide U-turn to head east again, running a red light as he went.
Watson was ultimately pulled over by a deputy and a Safford Police officer. He was reportedly unable to walk or stand unassisted, and allegedly admitted drinking “a lot.” Due to his condition, field sobriety tests could not be performed.
An ambulance was called to check Watson for injuries, but could not respond. The deputy took him to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, where a blood sample was drawn. Watson was then transported to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson due to reported low blood pressure.
After a single-vehicle accident on Bryce Eden Road, the second driver was charged with aggravated DUI and driving on a suspended license, pending blood alcohol content results. His vehicle, a Chevrolet minivan, rested on its driver’s side on the west side of the road and its windshield was broken out.
A Pima Police officer at the scene told a deputy two other drivers broke the windshield to help the driver exit the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Douglas Libro, reportedly admitted drinking before the accident to the Pima officer. Libro allegedly said he had around a pint of bourbon.
According to the deputy’s report, Libro’s license was suspended for a previous DUI and vehicle impound. Libro was treated by Pima Rescue and Lifeline Ambulance, then taken to the hospital for a reportedly minor head wound. A blood sample was taken there, and charges were pending its results.