Editor’s note: The Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition wants to remind people that if they make donations to the non-profit members of the coalition between now and April 15 they qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on tax owed in 2020 Arizona state income tax returns. Individuals may receive up to a $400 credit and couples filing jointly may receive up to an $800 credit. Below is a story about just one of the non-profits that is a member of the coalition. Keep watching for future articles on other non-profits.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gila Valley is a place where all young people especially, those who need us the most may learn, play, and grow in a positive environment. Our after-school and summer programming also serves as an essential link between education and youth development.
The goal of our after-school programming is to deter illiteracy and to enhance the educational opportunities of our club members. Our daily “Power Hour” program provides each club member one full hour of supervised homework facilitated by our club staff. We also offer tutoring for any children requiring further assistance with math, reading comprehension, and writing. As a result, the grades and study habits of our club members have dramatically improved simply because they have a structured setting to complete their school work.
At the end of the school year, our focus remains on the well-being, development, and growth of our club members. The summer programming, we provide includes field trips, swimming, and other fun group activities for each age group. Every week throughout the summer also focuses on a theme to draw new interests for our club members while ensuring a fun and meaningful learning experience. We also introduce the club members to civic related services along with other volunteering opportunities to familiarize themselves with the local community.
Other year-round programs we provide to our club members include:
• S.T.E.A.M.
• LEGO Robotics
• Pre-teen and adolescent development programming (“Smart Girls” and “Passport to Manhood”)
• “Triple Play” which is the organization’s first comprehensive health and wellness program.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley is a charitable service organization and requires ongoing funding. Unfortunately, the recent pandemic deeply impacted many donations which normally supplement our operational budget. As a non-profit, donor gifts make up the majority of our funding and remain crucial as we continue to help the young people of the Gila Valley. Through our partnership with the Greenlee-Graham Tax Credit Coalition, your valued support will allow many of our local youth to experience a positive outlet with their developmental needs while influencing a productive path towards their success. Thank you!
The Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition (GGTCC). The GGTCC promotes the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit of up to $800 for those filing jointly, or $400 if filing individually! You can receive this tax credit on your Arizona state income tax return by donating to a local qualified nonprofit organization. To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.grahamgreenleetcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can be reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com or 520-439-0595.