Abby Hamilton and Savannah Olver have started selling the popular Mexican street corn elote to help pay for college. They sell both the traditional flavor and snack food-inspired versions like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which are seen here.
Sisters Sharon Allen and Ellen Doherty picked up painting to pass the time during the pandemic. Their art soon filled guest rooms and the hobby grew into a passion.
On Saturday they took the leap and put their work up for sale for the first time at the Gila Valleys Makers Market in Thatcher. The market was held at the Mt. Graham Golf Club and featured wares from more than a dozen regional vendors.
“It’s a very vulnerable feeling. I know for myself I’m like 'don’t get upset if you don’t sell anything.' Because it’s so subjective,” Allen said as the pair set up their art booth.
The sisters started painting about 15 months ago, following along with online classes that were suggested by a friend.
“We both started with the same stuff,” Allen said. “She does acrylics and some watercolor and I do mixed media, collage and watercolor.”
Along the way they began incorporating their individual tastes into the projects.
“Now I’m kind of searching for my own style. (In the classes) you’re doing a lot of tutorials, which is a wonderful way to learn and I’ve learned a lot,” Allen said. “And I still need to learn, but I’ve found that now I kind of like grunge. My tastes are pretty different.”
Then the sisters saw the makers market advertised online.
“We had talked about it for a while: 'Maybe we should go to a festival or something,'" Allen said. “This one I saw online and I said 'Let’s go give it a whirl.'"
Darla Looney lives in Silver City, New Mexico, but visits the Safford area frequently to shop. She joined the makers market on Saturday to sell t-shirts and jewelry.
“We’ve been doing this for about two years, but we’ve been making crafts our whole lives,” she said.
Roommates Savannah Olver and Abby Hamilton started their entrepreneurial journey while sitting in their living room eating the popular Mexican street food elote.
“I was like ‘This is really good. We should sell this,’” Hamilton said.
Two months later, Endless Elotes is a full-fledged side business with a few events under its belt.
“We’re actually selling elotes to pay our way at EAC,” Olver said. “We’re college students there, psychology majors. We started doing this to pay for our classes there and housing.”
The pair have been reinvesting their proceeds back into the business, so they haven’t yet turned a profit.
What they have created is a menu of unexpected flavors, including Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch Dorito, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. They also have a tagline to greet every customer: “Corn for college.”