It seems like the whole valley is a buzz with the possibilities for new recreation projects, development and amenities.
Not only are Thatcher and Eastern Arizona College discussing a future recreation center, but at Monday’s Safford City Council meeting, the council approved the creation of a new Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee in hopes of getting the public more involved in deciding how the council will spend $1.14 million its set aside for new parks and recreation projects.
“This committee, ideally, would have the public in mind,” said Matthew Hoshal, the assistant to Safford City Manager John Cassella.
The committee won’t have any power to direct money for projects, instead they’ll be presented plans and ideas from the city council and then be asked to advise the council on suggestions and improvements to the ideas.
Hoshal referred to the committee as somewhat of a “think tank” for both ideas from the public and as a way for the council to gauge public interest for proposed projects.
At the city council meeting, Cassella said he envisions the committee’s focus on just parks and recreation projects as being relatively short-lived, but he hopes it could evolve into a public advisory committee for more public works and city projects in the future.
Although the committee wasn’t formally created until Monday’s vote at the city council meeting, the seven member committee has already been chosen.
Each of the seven Safford City Council members chose one citizen to represent their district on the committee. On July 27, the committee met for the first time to discuss what kind of recreational amenities they hoped to see in Safford in the future.
“I’m a Safford guy. I’d love to see our community not sit still, but get better,” said Tad Jacobson, Safford High School’s assistant principal. “We just want nice things for our community.”
Jacobson says he was asked to be on the committee by Councilmember Brad Hemphill after working with Danny Smith, the Graham County Supervisor for District 3, on a couple of projects for kids in the community.
Jacobson said he wasn’t able to make it to the first meeting, but he’d like to see the committee work with young people in the city to come up with ways to create recreational amenities that they want to see in Safford.
Hoshal said that although there currently aren’t any students or student groups on the committee, five or six high school students were in attendance for the July 26 meeting and they did speak and give suggestions.
“It was nice to have a youth perspective on things,” Hoshal said.
Hoshal said the committee members themselves are representative of a large demographic swath of Safford residents. from people with and without children, younger and older, people of different genders and people of different ethnic identities.
Jacobson said he’d like to see the city create recreational amenities that appeal to a wide age group, but he’s particularly interested in projects that appeal to young people and projects that utilize the resources and connections the city has.
“I’d just like the city and the schools to have partnerships and work together to try to utilize our taxpayer money in ways that benefit our whole community,” Jacobson said. “I want kids to stay busy serving their community and doings things.”
Jacobson specifically pointed towards the indoor pool the Morenci Community Center has as something that he’d like to see and something that he thinks is a possibility for Safford.
“I’d like to see more in the city of Safford as far as kids go and disabled people. Something for everyone to enjoy,” said Pete Gauna.
Gauna runs the adult softball and soccer leagues in town. He also works for LifeLine Ambulance and on the Graham County Search and Rescue team. Gauna said he was chosen to be on the committee by Steve McGaughey, who also serves on the search and rescue team.
Gauna said when co-workers come to Safford from out of town and ask him what there is to do here, he often struggles to find a good answer. That’s something he wants to change while he’s on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
“I see a lot going on in the Thatcher area, I’d sure like to see it in the Safford area,” Gauna said.
Nora Rogers teaches special needs students at Lafe Nelson Elementary. She said she was chosen to be on the committee by Councilmember Arnold Lopez because of her advocacy in jumpstarting La Tierra Park in 2019.
“I would really like to see Safford be a community that’s friendly and a place for families to get together and to have our parks and recreations meet that need and for kids with special needs,” said Rogers.
Rogers said she’d like to see the committee tackle things like adding equipment and modifications to its parks for kids with special needs as well as adding more trees and shaded areas, opportunities and equipment and facilities for live music at the parks, recreational opportunities for kids and pickleball courts.
“I’ll try to be a voice of what the citizens of our community want,” Rogers said.
Hoshal said there’s no set date yet for the first official meeting of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, but it’ll probably be August 18 or September 1 around 5 or 6 p.m. in the program room at the Safford City-Graham County Library, where Safford City Council meetings are held. The meetings are open to the public, with space and time left open for public comment and discussion, Hoshal said.
Updates for exact time and date of the meeting will be posted at the library, city hall, the city’s website and the city’s Facebook page in the coming days, Hoshal said.
Representatives from Thatcher’s town government and Eastern Arizona College recently took a six-day, five-night, trip to Utah and Colorado to see recreational facilities to get ideas for Thatcher’s own future recreational center.
The committee travelled to Ephraim, Utah to see their recreation center, a facility in Provo, Utah; Richfield, Utah; Fruita, Colorado and Montrose, Colorado.