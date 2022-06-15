The Safford Parks and Recreation Committee will be re-established with a new look from the panel that was dissolved at a city council meeting in May.
Council members said Monday night that the new committee would be made up of five members and that there will be no term limits. In addition, the city will provide support staff to take the minutes. The council also determined that two former committee members had dropped out.
“The committee was reinstated because it already existed,” City Manager John Casella said. “The members that were originally on the committee will be on the committee again.”
The committee was dissolved last month because the members had completed the work they had been assigned, Casella said.
“The original tasking was to look at designing new parks, so they originally worked on two different designs,” he said. “Also, they made suggestions for existing parks, for any renovations that could be done, and they came up with a vision statement on recreation for the city.”
The committee looked at creating parks at 10th Street and 10th Avenue, and Eighth Avenue and Discovery Boulevard, and completed preliminary designs for both locations.
The council will now work on a complete design for the park at Eighth and Discovery, Casella said.
Bike lanes
Also on Monday night’s agenda was a work session focused on changes to bike lanes around the city.
Public Works director Lance Henrie presented a map that lays out a grid for bike lanes on four collector roads. Two of the lanes are east-west corridors and the other two are north-south corridors.
“We’re trying to clean up the whole bike route system,” he said. “Maybe do away with the bike route system and create bike lanes in these collector streets.”
The current signs pointing out bike routes were put up prior to the multi-use trail system in place now, and that’s a problem.
“The bike route is only designated by a sign,” Henrie said. “All it had to have is a sign on the street that says, ‘bike route.’ It doesn’t have to have any striping whatsoever, just a sign and an arrow.”
Casella said there was “a certain randomness where they were just putting bike route signs, and there was no paint in most of the locations.”
In addition, those signs are now old and faded.
The plan Henrie presented would do away with bike routes in favor of rerouting bicyclists to collector roads with road striping that establishes lanes specifically for riders. There are a few streets in Safford that already have bike lanes, including 14th Avenue, which goes north-south, and 20th and 10th streets, which go east-west, “but that’s about it,” Henrie said. The other proposed north-south corridor would be established on Eighth Avenue. Conditions of the proposed lanes will not be constant, but they would still be designated and maintained as bike lanes.
“You may end up with a bike lane right along the curb and gutter,” Henrie said. “(Conditions) may vary but you would end up with striped, designated bike lanes on these roads and collectors. We would maintain that signage and striping going forward.”
Council member Brad Hemphill called the proposal “a good starting point, and we can build from there if we’d like to.”
Henrie agreed plans for more lanes could grow.
“These (plans) are very expandable,” Henrie said. “You could go all the way to the river with it to the north. You could always go east-west.”
Tax levy
Safford property owners can voice their opinions about a proposed tax levy on city property at a hearing during the next city council meeting, 6 p.m. June 27 at Safford Library Program Room, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
The increase in property tax does not come from a rise in the tax rate but rather the result of increased property values as assessed by Graham County. The city’s property tax rate will remain at 0.5135 per $100 of assessed value. If a property were valued last year at $100,000, the owner paid $51.35 in taxes. With the rise in property values, that same property could be valued this year at $110,000 so the owner would have to pay $56.49 in taxes.
City council members will vote on the increase and the final budget for fiscal year 2022-23 at its July 11 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Safford Public Library Program Room.