Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A surge of “critically ill patients” and a staff stretched thin because of COVID-19 is forcing changes to the visitation policy at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford.

Starting Monday, visitor hours for in-patient units will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily and visitors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Visitors to COVID patients must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours, according to the hospital.

The restrictions could change depending on the prevalence of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in the community, according to the hospital. Read visitor guidelines at www.mtgraham.org/patient-visitor-information/

Load comments