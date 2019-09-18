SAFFORD — Motorists on U.S. Highway 191 between Clifton and Safford should expect delays starting Thursday, Sept. 19, as pavement preservation work resumes.
Milling and paving is scheduled between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20. Work will continue Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 a.m.
Motorists should expect flaggers and pilot cars during these hours.
Starting Monday, Sept. 23, crews will grind the pavement in various locations. The final layer of pavement is scheduled to be placed in late September or early October.
Other work to be completed during the project includes:
• Sealing cracks
• Building up road shoulders
• Installing guardrails
• Installing rumble strips at both the road’s edge and on the centerline
Daily traffic delays in the work zone are expected through mid-October.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.