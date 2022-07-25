Tumblers, singers, dancers, and various instrumentalists took the stage at Safford's David M. Player Center for the Arts Friday evening for the annual Pioneer Days Talent and Variety Show.

In the this case, the term "annual" is being used loosely, because the talent show, like the rest of the local Pioneer Days festivities, had been on hiatus since 2019.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments