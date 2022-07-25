Tumblers, singers, dancers, and various instrumentalists took the stage at Safford's David M. Player Center for the Arts Friday evening for the annual Pioneer Days Talent and Variety Show.
In the this case, the term "annual" is being used loosely, because the talent show, like the rest of the local Pioneer Days festivities, had been on hiatus since 2019.
The pause may have curtailed participation and attendance a bit, Gila Valley Pioneer Days Co-chair Mel Palmer observed.
It appeared about 60 percent to 70 percent of the auditorium was filled, but that did not undermine the quality of the performances, nor the enthusiasm with which they were received.
Sixteen acts performed in all, starting with a local high school band called Crush!, who delivered a crowd-pleasing rendition of Queen's "Somebody to Love."
Local band Porter's Ghost delivered its first public performance in nearly three years with a short set that included the song, "There Is a Time," plus two instrumental pieces.
Other highlights included the considerable Bolen Family's enthusiastic rendition of the inescapable "We don't talk about Bruno," from Disney's "Encanto" and local teacher Ethan McBride's skilled delivery of "This Is the Moment," from the musical "Jeckyll and Hyde."