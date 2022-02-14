PIMA — Pima residents will no longer have to travel to Safford to get their prescriptions filled or to get a COVID test since Brian and Angela Paull will be opening the Palo Verde Pharmacy and Palo Verde Health Clinic, at 18 W. Pima St.
They will celebrate their grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22. There will be free food for everyone who comes and raffles. Grand prize is a Traeger Grill and a start-up bag of pellets to fire it. More importantly is an opportunity to meet the Paulls, who are working hard to bring good care to the community.
“It’s a full-service pharmacy,” Brian said. “We have a small over-the-counter section. I do compounding, so that’s making prescriptions from scratch, basically to avoid extra fillers so you get more of a pure medicine ... All prescriptions we can fill. There’s nothing that I can’t fill, prescription-wise.”
Do not look for birthday cards, M&Ms or Liquid Plumber here. Instead, if you need a thermometer, an ace bandage or a vitamins, this is the place to be. If you have a particular need, ask Brian, and he can order it. Although the stock is small, the basics are there.
The pharmacy actually opened in October, but they were waiting to have the grand opening until the clinic was ready.
The clinic will be run by Angela Paull, who is a family nurse practitioner. She offers care to anyone of any age, and can treat just about anything. She can perform strep tests and treat urinary tract infections while giving Covid tests for travel. She can also order X-rays, but does not yet have the set-up to take them. That will come, she said.
Until then x-rays will have to be done at a hospital. However, there are some things she cannot do. For example, she cannot start treatment for ADHD, nor can she “do,” she said, complex psychiatric disorders. However, once diagnosed and a person has a treatment plan and prescription, she can manage those problems and continue medication.
“Our goal is to give more access (to medical care),” Angela said. “There are just not enough providers around...We’re trying to create something where people can get in that same day, even walk-ins, for little things.”
Jessica Richins is already a repeat customer of the pharmacy; in fact, she started coming the first week Palo Verde opened. It’s not just convenience that keeps her coming back, however.
“I love that they’re in Pima,” she said. “They actually know (my children) by their names and who they are and what they need. It’s a good thing all the way around.”