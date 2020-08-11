The Safford City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to award a $2.3 million construction contract to Danson Construction of Phoenix to build the city's new police station.
Construction on the new 6,400 square-foot facility is expected to begin in October and be completed by the end of April.
In addition to the building itself, Danson will also create 10 new off-street parking space and a sally-port. The company will provide a concrete pad and electrical system for an emergency backup generator, too.
Safford City Manager John Cassella told council members that including the sally-port, parking spaces and generator infrastructure now would save the city money in the future.
The contract also includes $200,000 in contingency funds.
Cassella described the entire design process as "fairly frugal."
The city received 11 bids on the project.
In other action, the council voted 5-0 to award Ripple Industries nearly $96,000 to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant's Programable Logic Control.
Water Division Manager Morgan Seale told council members the plant's PLC is 26-years-old. It is an industrial digital computer that controls when certain functions turn on and off, he said.
Mayor Jason Kouts was absent from Monday's meeting.