Photos: EAC Children's Theatre presents Lion King

  Updated
For the first time ever, the Eastern Arizona College’s Children’s Theatre is putting on the Lion King.

“This is the first time. This is a new one for us,” longtime Director Penny Whetten said.

A total of 171 young actors are putting on the show across two casts. They range in age from 4 to 11 years old.

“The kids are just doing really, really good. They’ve been working hard on it and it’s a lot of fun,” Whetten said.

Gavin Lauritzen, center left, puts on his giraffe head at the first dress rehearsal for the Lion King on Thursday. This was the young cast’s first look at each others’ costumes. 
This is the EAC Children’s Theatre’s first-ever performance of Lion King. There are two casts with alternating performances all week.
Rylin Cluff reads through a script book backstage at the first dress rehearsal for the Lion King at the Lee Little Theater Thursday.
Dayton Carter waits in the wings before taking the stage during a Lion King dress rehearsal Thursday.


