If you want to watch 15-year-old Hazel Green take on a beast, you’ll have your chance Saturday.
Green, who lives in Safford, will tackle what her piano teacher Susan Grove calls “the grueling third movement of ‘Moonlight Sonata.’”
Grove says the piece is often called “a beast” for pianists.
Green is among 14 of Grove’s students who will give a Beethoven show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at First United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Avenue in Safford. The show is free; a donation box is available to help pay venue costs and finance the next concert.
Grove said the students will present all original, unsimplified pieces such as the challenging fourth movement of Sonata number one, played by Molly Bigler of Thatcher. The program concludes with Lindsey McMaster playing the third movement of Grieg’s Piano Concerto. She’ll be competing for the chance to play it with a Phoenix orchestra this summer.
Recently the Gila Valley Arts Council invited Grove’s top three students to be taught by Russian piano virtuoso, Ilya Yakushev, who gave a concert this month in Safford. The master class occurred on stage at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, with an audience.
Other students include Jack Bigler, Maggie Brown, Libby Layton, and Marco Martinez of Thatcher, Jailey Tilley, Haydn Wilkins, and Jensen Jarvis of Pima, Dane Konopnicki of Silver City, N.M., and the youngest, Savannah Nabor of San Juan.
The next recital is called The Modern Piano, set for April. For more info, contact Grove at 602-781-9567.