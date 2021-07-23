Pickleball players can rejoice with a game on new pickleball courts at Thatcher’s new Recreational Center and even more courts could be added.
Two new fenced pickleball courts were recently finished at the developing park at 8th Street and Reay Lane.
Heath Brown, Thatcher town manager, said the complex is being designed as it’s being built and there’s been a lot of demand for more pickleball courts.
“We may put another set of pickleball courts in that area so they’d be right next to the two we just built,” he said.
However, if additional courts are built, the town may have to move a playground and dog park, Brown said. There’s also a chance the dog park could be eliminated, he said.
Valorie Michaud, Graham County ambassador for the USA Pickleball Association, said she hopes the community will voice their support for more courts at the next Thatcher council meeting. To her, more courts would mean more people moving into the community, especially retirees.
“Now we have people waiting to play pickleball because there aren’t enough courts. I’ve had a couple of people say they’d like to retire here,” she said. “But there aren’t enough courts here for them to live here.”
Tom Palmer, Thatcher public works engineer, said the complex is roughly 20 percent complete. Over the upcoming months, the town work crews will be installing more walking paths and a parking lot at the southeast portion of the park.
When finished, the park will have a variety of features for the public to enjoy, including an amphitheater and a children’s playground. The soccer fields are now fully functional, as well as the adult exercise equipment. The park project is expected to take five to seven years to complete.