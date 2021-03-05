One local pickleball player is on a quest to find more courts to play on and the Town of Thatcher is talking with Thatcher schools about converting basketball courts into pickleball courts.
Valorie Michaud heads up a 30-member local pickleball club.
“We don’t have enough courts to play in a tournament,” she said. “I’ve been trying to get more courts and it’s like pulling frog hairs.”
Every weekend local pickleball players head to tennis courts at Eastern Arizona College, dominating the court with their sport. The game, which combines elements of table tennis, tennis and badminton, is a growing sport, Michaud said.
It’s played on a surface roughly a fourth the size of a tennis court and because it has less running and slower ball speed than tennis, it’s attracted a lot of older players.
It’s also popular among teens and 30-somethings, Michaud said.
The game was invented in the 1960s, and has come on strong in the past decade, according to the USA Pickleball Association in Surprise.
“I went to the Town of Thatcher, and I told them about two sets of retirees, one couple was from Michigan and one set was from Montana. They were going to move here, but when they found out there was no courts here, they moved to Tucson.”
According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, participation in the game climbed 9.7% in the last three years. There are more than 3.3 million players in the U.S. with 20% being 65 or older.
Gila Valley locals travel out of town to participate in championship games, Michaud, who has been playing three years, said. Her son and daughter recently competed in tournaments in Sierra Vista and Phoenix, winning medals.
Heath Brown, Thatcher town manager, said the town will be finishing two more sets of pickleball courts in the recreation complex, but not for another year.
The town is considering partnering with the Thatcher Unified School District, Brown said. The district owns outdoor basketball courts which aren’t being used and the town could turn them into six pickleball courts. If it can be arranged, the town and school would split the cost of renovating the courts and in exchange, the school would allow the community to use the courts. The estimated cost of transforming the courts would be $37,000, he said.
“The council is considering putting it in the budget,” Brown said. “The town usually approves the budget in May and takes effect in July.”
Brown doesn’t know when construction would begin, if given the go-ahead, he said.
Ashley Smith, Thatcher vice mayor, is excited about the prospect.
“Interest in pickleball is growing in the community, and really all over the country,” Smith said. “The EAC tennis courts are used almost every night by pickleball players. I think the new courts will get a lot of use, and it gives them the ability to host pickleball tournaments which bring tourism to our community. I think it will be a great thing for our community.”