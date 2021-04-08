Frank Texeira will be traveling 160 miles to compete an upcoming pickleball tournament at Thatcher High School.
An 86-year-old retired arborist, Texeira lives in the Show Low area and loves to play pickleball. He used to play tennis, but now enjoys pickleball more.
“This will be the farthest I’ve traveled for a tournament,” he said. “I enjoy playing and think everyone should play. I think it’s good for older people to play because you don’t have to run as far. It works out great.”
He will be competing two days out of the three tournament days and intends to spend the nights in his motor home with his wife. He has been playing the game for two years and this will be the first time he’s played in Thatcher. He learned about the Duel in the Gila Valley Tournament from Ezra Borrego, the White Mountains resident who organized it.
Although the event being held April 15-17 is normally in Springerville, Borrego opted to hold it in Thatcher this year when space constraints arose.
"The date was set in stone, so I needed to go to a place where it was going to be not too hot, not too cold, outdoors. And I have friends in Thatcher that are really excited about pickleball, so I picked there," he said.
If things go well, Borrego said a sanctioned tournament could take place in October, allowing players to achieve higher personal player ranks.
Next week's non-sanctioned tournament will hopefully attract people who are interested in pickleball, but haven't yet had the opportunity to play the game, which is a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton. It’s played with a paddle and plastic ball on a surface roughly a fourth the size of a tennis court.
In an hour, almost anyone can learn how to play pickleball, Borrego said. The rules are simple and the hardest part of the game is the rules.
Any extra courts that aren’t being occupied by the tournament will be left open for people interested in learning how to play, he said.
Valorie Michaud, one of 30 members of the Gila Valley Pickleball club, is ecstatic about the upcoming tournament.
“The most exciting thing is that people are getting to know about pickleball," she said. "It’s exciting and fun and it’s the fastest-growing sport in the nation.”
Having the tournament in Graham County will help everyone understand what pickleball is all about, she said.
Michaud said she believes the tournament, which is expected to attract at least 120 participants, will be good for the local economy. She has received calls from multiple people from out of the area asking about the best food and lodging. She has been promoting pickleball for the past five years in the local area, and has been trying to get a Gila Valley tournament organized. To her, the benefits of the game are the social interaction, the fun of the game, and of course, the exercise.