An event planned to draw support for a new fire station in Pima has been partially postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's raffle has been rescheduled due to stormy weather, the Pima Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media around 5 p.m.

Hamburger and hot dog sales have been moved to the Pima Fire Station at 86 S. 200 W. in Pima, the Pima Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page just after 5 p.m.

