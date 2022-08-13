featured Pima Bash raffle held-over due to weather, food sales remain open BY EA COURIER STAFF Aug 13, 2022 Aug 13, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An event planned to draw support for a new fire station in Pima has been partially postponed due to inclement weather. Saturday's raffle has been rescheduled due to stormy weather, the Pima Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media around 5 p.m. Hamburger and hot dog sales have been moved to the Pima Fire Station at 86 S. 200 W. in Pima, the Pima Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page just after 5 p.m.“We will be extending our raffle sales to Aug. 30 at our open house,” the post stated, expressing thanks for support and donations received to date.The open house is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Pima Fire Station and will include apparatus displays, station tours, hose drills and food. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sale Pima Food Internet Social Services Electronics Raffle Hot Dog Hamburger Open House Pima Fire Station Tour Load comments Most Popular Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit