By Brooke Curley
PIMA- The first big splash bash had to cancel due to rain but that doesn’t stop the Volunteer Pima Fire Department from trying again.
The third annual Big Splash Bash at Yellow Ribbon Park was organized so the community could come together for a barbeque and free swimming to fund a washing machine for the Pima Fire Department fire suits. The machine would hopefully clean the suits of harmful cancer causing contaminants. However, after an hour of fun, the party was brought to an early close as the late monsoon rains came on August 10. But that doesn’t mean the department would give up.
Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell told the Courier that there is plenty of food left, and that the department is holding another barbeque of the fire station. The next BBQ Bash will be on August 23 at the Pima Fire Station from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm. There will be sonoran hotdogs which are bacon wrapped for sale alongside Fire Department t-shirts and magnets.
“The rain that we needed came, it just wasn’t the most opportune time. But we will take it whenever we can get it,” said Howell.