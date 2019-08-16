PIMA — The first big splash bash had to cancel due to rain, but that didn’t stop the Volunteer Pima Fire Department from trying again.
The third annual Big Splash Bash at Yellow Ribbon Park was organized so the community could come together for a barbecue and free swimming to fund a washing machine for the Pima Fire Department turnouts.
However, after an hour of fun, the party was brought to an early close as the late monsoon rains rolled in Aug. 10.
Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell told the Courier that there is plenty of food left, and that the department is holding another barbecue at the fire station. The next Bash will be Aug. 24 at the Pima Fire Station, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be bacon-wrapped Sonoran hotdogs for sale alongside Fire Department T-shirts and magnets.
“The rain that we needed came, it just wasn’t the most opportune time. But we will take it whenever we can get it,” Howell said.