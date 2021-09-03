When Aria Smith was 8 years old and her sister and friends began showing their animals at the Graham County Fair, she didn’t see any reason she shouldn’t, too. Seeing how determined their youngest daughter was, Lena and Aaron Smith bought her a lamb.
That was the easy part.
Next, the Bonita residents had to figure out how Aria was going to show Lambi. Their precocious daughter suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta Type 3, a version of the brittle-bone disease suffered by Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the movie “Unbreakable.”
When Aria arrived into the world, all of her long bones were broken and she was so prone to breaks that Lena stopped counting when her daughter reached 3 years old.
Though Aria used a wheelchair for the most part, there was no way they were going to deny her the opportunity, Lena said.
“I did not try to talk her out of it. My philosophy is that we figure out ways to make life work. We don’t avoid life,” Lena said.
Lena said she got on the phone with somebody in Graham County, who got her in touch with Shane Hawkins from the 4-H, who connected her with the Willcox FFA. Before too long, Aria’s wheelchair had been modified so, with a little help, she could get into the arena and show Lambi to the judge.
Later, Lena would learn Hawkins, too, has a child with special needs who also wanted to show animals at the fair.
Next weekend, Sept. 9-11, Aria will be showing off her latest lamb, Bolt, at the Southeastern Arizona Livestock Expo in Willcox. She’ll be showing her chickens, Fossie and Gene, too.
Taking care of her animals is a lot of hard work, Aria said. She wakes up at 6 a.m. on school days and if it’s not raining or if she’s not hurt, she heads outside to feed them. After school and homework, she feeds them again and walks and grooms Bolt.
The difficulty of her tasks depends on the day and she sometimes has to get help, often from her sister, 13-year-old Alex.
No matter how much pain she might be in and how difficult her tasks get, it’s all worthwhile even if she doesn’t win, Aria said.
“It’s being able to put the work in. To be able to see how it goes and the accomplishment of doing it, that’s the prize,” she said.
Lena said Graham and Greenlee counties have been wonderful to work with and they allow someone to be in the arena with Aria.
“They’re not trying to make it easy. They’re just trying to make it possible,” Lena said. “I appreciate that because when you try to make something easy, then it’s charity and it’s not something to strive for anymore,” Lena said.
Aria and Alex recently competed in the Greenlee County Showmanship Showdown in Duncan. Next weekend will be the first time the girls will compete in the Expo in Willcox.
She’ll have Alex or someone else in the arena with her.
“She’s able to try to square the lamb up, but that takes a lot more practice because the sheep has to do it on their own. She can’t touch their legs. She can’t reach the legs to move them where they need to be all and all of the other kids are allowed to do that. They can reach down and put the legs where they need to be and then the lamb will either stay there or not,” Lena said.
Aria also can’t hold the lamb up by its head and walk around with it, so that’s where her modified wheelchair comes into play. The lamb is clipped to her wheelchair.
“This rig hangs onto the head for her while she just moves her wheelchair around. So that part is easier than for the other kids. But another difficulty though is when there’s wood chips in the arena the wheelchair gets stuck a lot or it turns into a plow and she ends up with 3 feet of wood chips in front of her wheelchair,” Lena said.
Aria said she’s used to the stares when she competes.
“I’m used to it, it’s who I am,” she said.
For those she takes a liking to, she’ll even dazzle them with her flexibility. She sometimes lifts her one of her legs up and hooks it around her neck.
“I’m used to people being inspired by me,” Aria said with a laugh. “I like seeing their faces.”
Her mom is definitely inspired by her, but not because she’s so flexible. Lena admires her love of life and faith.
“Aria is extremely precocious. She loves to talk. She’s never met a stranger. She loves people and she’s so positive most of the time,” Lena said. “She’s also got huge faith in Christ and I think that helps her out a lot. She knows God is on her side and waiting for her and helping her through things. It’s been like that from the day she could talk. It was like there was somebody whispering truth to her, but we couldn’t hear it. She definitely has a special relationship with Him. You can’t talk about her and not say that is a huge part of her personality.”
Had the Graham County Fair not been scheduled right around her birthday this year, Aria would be competing against 12-year-old Brigham Hawkins, who also shows lambs.
Brigham, the son of Shane and Carol Hawkins, has ADCY5-related dyskinesia, a genetic disorder that doesn’t allow his body and brain to communicate effectively. He’s not cognitively impaired, but he has issues with muscle control, Shane said.
However, the Pima Elementary School sixth-grader decided he wanted to show animals a few years ago, too.
“His siblings participate in livestock and he told us that he wasn’t going to be any different,” Shane said.
Brigham, who also happens to be a Power Rangers and Pokemon fan, does as much as he can on his own to prepare for every fair, his father said.
“He does pretty good taking care of his animals,” Shane said. “He has good days and bad days like everyone else. Sometimes he can do everything on his own and other days he needs help.”
During his first year of competing, Brigham placed second. Shane still chokes up remembering how his son fist-bumped his cousin.
“Generally speaking, he’s a happy kid,” Shane said. “People just love him. They get happy around him. He’s a mood-changer, that’s for sure.”
Like Lena, Shane is also inspired by his youngest child.
“If he wants to do it, he’ll do it,” Shane said. “Now he’s saying he wants to hunt, and one of these days we’re going to figure out how he can get to do that.”