The third-seeded Pima Roughriders squared off with a familiar foe in the 2A state championship semifinals on Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Defending state champion Scottsdale Christian Academy dispatched the Roughriders, 43-37, avenging a regular-season loss.
“I told them I was proud of them and it came down to a few details,” Pima head coach Cliff Thompson said. “We lost four starters from last year’s team and came a long way this year and had a really good season.”
The Eagles started the game hot and kept the Roughriders scoreless for the first seven minutes of the game, building a 12-0 lead. Pima finally scored with 45 seconds left in the opening quarter when Seth Russell scored inside.
Scottsdale Christian’s 6-foot-8 Braden Wales slammed a dunk to extend the Eagles’ lead in the second quarter. After the Eagles split a pair of free throws, Pima’s Garrett Curtis responded with a three-pointer on the other end.
Trailing 18-6, Pima went on a 12-0 run with 3:38 left in the first half, starting with a Pierce Ashby triple. SCA’s Hunter Wales was whistled for a foul, which put the Roughriders in the bonus and sent Leland Thompson to the line.
His two from the free-throw line was followed by a Curtis jumper and Grant Ashby drive with 2:11 left in the first half. Grant Ashby drove the lane but was blocked by the Eagles’ Braden Wales right into the hands of Thompson. He drained a three-pointer to ignite the Pima faithful and tie the game.
Scottsdale Christian’s Braden Wales ended their three-minute scoring drought with a basket on the block but Curtis responded with a baseline jumper to tie the game at 20 heading into the locker room.
The Roughriders started the second half with two quick buckets by Pierce Ashby and Curtis but the two teams battled back-and-forth early in the third stanza with neither team pulling away by more than a couple points.
Ahead 25-24 midway through the third, the Eagles went to Hunter Wales down low for a bucket before coming up with a steal and feeding Garrison Sherman for a three-pointer to create breathing room.
Pima’s Grant Ashby scored after nabbing a steal but the Eagles responded with a quick bucket on the other end. With just four seconds left in the third, Curtis buried a trey to cut the Eagles’ lead to 32-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles’ jumped out in the fourth with baskets by Sherman and Braden Wales for a 36-30 lead with 5:09 left in the game.
Pima cut the lead to four multiple times down the stretch but the Eagles responded each time.
Pierce Ashby drained a three-pointer with 17 seconds left to cut SCA’s lead to 40-37 but the Eagles closed the game out at the free throw line. Curtis led Pima with a game-high 15 points while Pierce Ashby contributed 10.
Braden Wales led the Eagles with 13 and Sherman added 12.
Pima finished the season 23-6 and returns all five starters. Pima has been stopped one game shy of the state championship in seven of the last eight years.
“I told the kids that I am disappointed but not disappointed in them,” said Thompson. “We run into really good teams (in the semifinals), there are some very good private school programs that we run into.”