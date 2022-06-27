featured Pima breakfast rescheduled for the 4th By EA COURIER STAFF Jun 27, 2022 Jun 27, 2022 Updated Jun 27, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The date of Pima’s annual Fourth of July breakfast will actually be July 4.That may seem obvious, but this year’s event was originally scheduled for July 2.The time and place, however, remain unchanged. Serving will begin at 7 a.m. at Pioneer Park, located between the Pima library and fire station.Cost is $3 per person. Veterans and active military eat free.Proceeds benefit the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County.The museum’s next project is to replace the roof on the Willman Carter Farm section of the facility.Monday afternoon, there will also be free swimming at the Pima pool from 1-4 p.m.Fireworks will start about 8 p.m. at the Pima roping arena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pima Breakfast Military Sport Food Swimming Veteran Eastern Arizona Museum Free County Load comments Most Popular Report: Migrant died of stabbing; probe ongoing A family history that lands near Safford Vintage pinball collection central to local husband, father's legacy Roper Lake: What it looks like, where it's going Drought requires ranchers to take a long view to range management AZ depression rates on rise, says CDC Local telescope fixes on record-breaking nova Inmate dies at Graham County Jail Postal rate increases will hurt USPS US 191 to get multi-million dollar makeover Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit