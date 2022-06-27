The date of Pima’s annual Fourth of July breakfast will actually be July 4.

That may seem obvious, but this year’s event was originally scheduled for July 2.

The time and place, however, remain unchanged. Serving will begin at 7 a.m. at Pioneer Park, located between the Pima library and fire station.

Cost is $3 per person. Veterans and active military eat free.

Proceeds benefit the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County.

The museum’s next project is to replace the roof on the Willman Carter Farm section of the facility.

Monday afternoon, there will also be free swimming at the Pima pool from 1-4 p.m.

Fireworks will start about 8 p.m. at the Pima roping arena.

