The Pima Town Council voted two months ago to close 800 West and some county residents who have been forced to find an alternative route are not happy.
For years, county residents who live in the Cottonwood Wash neighborhood have been using 800 West, formally known as Cottonwood Wash Road, as a shortcut through town.
However, many of the drivers routinely sped down the dirt road at 40 miles an hour, despite the speed limit being 25, said Sean Lewis, Pima town manager.
Because of the misuse of the road, the town was having to pay high maintenance costs, he said.
“We were spending about $20,000 a year in maintaining that road. In order to pave it, materials alone would be a minimum of $100,000,” Lewis said.
Now that 800 West is closed, county residents who want to get to central Pima must travel down 1200 West and Main Street.
There has been such an outcry, Lewis said he will be live-streaming the town’s Oct. 6 meeting on its Facebook page and taking questions.
However, Lewis said using the alternative route doesn’t add any time to Cottonwood Wash residents’ commute — if they are going the speed limit, Lewis said.
There have been some other unexpected bonuses of closing the road, Lewis said.
“What we have found is that it has drastically, and I mean drastically, reduced the amount of traffic that travels down 400 West, which is a residential street and 450 South, which is another residential street. It has also drastically reduced the speeds that people travel down those roads.” Lewis said.
There has been an increase in traffic on Main Street, but it’s designed to handle it, Lewis said. Main Street also has much wider right-of-ways, meaning it’s safer to have more traffic on that particular road.
Pima Town Council member Deborah Barr said she doesn’t feel the council will change their minds about the road closure.
“We’re not restricting them from anything. We’re demanding they use a paved road instead of a dirt road,” said Barr. “They can come and talk all they want. I don’t think it’s going to change a thing. I don’t think the council members are for it because it’s costing us way too much money. And the only people it inconveniences are county residents and they don’t contribute to that road at all. They can use the paved road.”
The town intends to install gates to the road, making it easy to open if there is an emergency and it has to be used, Lewis said.