Pima's town council met Thursday night to discuss whether to fire Town Manager Sean Lewis, but Lewis opted to tender his resignation before that discussion could be held. The council voted 3-2 to accept it and it will become effective in two weeks.
"I resigned for Pima," Lewis said, explaining that it hurt to see how much divisiveness his mistakes had caused in the town and amongst the council members. Had he gotten the three votes needed to retain his seat, it would've caused more harm, he said.
"This way we can get the problems out of the way. The Town of Pima doesn't need them, these are great people who live here. This is the best community I've ever been in in my life," Lewis said. "I love it and I don't want to see this division. I've literally got friends arguing with friends over me and that's foolish. I don't want to see that and it's easier for me to go on. I'm going to be successful wherever I go I feel like and I don't want to divide anybody more than we already have."
Lewis narrowly kept his job in May after a preliminary audit revealed he had failed to turn in some receipts and had failed to properly document others. Lewis accepted responsibility for his “laziness” and said policies and procedures have been put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again. The council voted, 3-2, to retain Lewis.
On Tuesday night, council members Lucas Hoopes and Sherrill Teeter made a motion to fire Lewis after an auditor gave his final audit report and revealed the town's credit and debit cards had also been used for personal reasons by Lewis. After an hour-long executive session, the decision was made to take up the matter Thursday night.
Following Tuesday's meeting Lewis explained a family member was suddenly hospitalized last year and he flew out of town to be with them. Over that weekend his bank canceled his credit card believing some charges to be fraudulent and Lewis said he used the town’s credit card to sustain him. He said he paid it back within two weeks.
The other “personal charges” stem from the fact he was held accountable for those town’s purchases he wasn’t able to provide receipts for. He said he’s since paid off the balance.
Hoopes and Teeter voted against accepting Lewis' resignation. Teeter said there were things in the resignation letter she objected to, but declined to elaborate, saying it had a confidentiality clause. Hoopes said he objected because the resignation included a severance package for Lewis.
Although he likes Lewis and thinks he did an "incredible" job, Hoopes said Lewis was lazy and sloppy.
"Let me make this point very clear. Most people think I joined the town council to get rid of Sean Lewis. A lot of people think that. That is not my intention. That is not what I set out to do," Hoopes said. "I think Sean has done an incredible job with the Town of Pima, but when you deal with public funds and misappropriate public funds and all of the issues that we've gone through, I'm not OK with that and I don't think members of the Town of Pima should be OK with that either."
Hoopes said Lewis didn't use the town's credit and credit cards just once or twice for personal reasons, he used them repeatedly.
"I think he got very comfortable in the position he was in and I don't know if entitled is the right word or not, but he felt maybe entitled to...borrow the money and pay it back eventually. But we're not a lending institution. The Town of Pima is not a bank. We don't lend money to people, we barely have enough money as it is," Hoopes said.
Teeter said she's been closely watching the town's financial documents for three years and pushed for changes to be made to no avail. She hopes more residents will start coming to council meetings now.
"My request of citizens, and I hope this opens their eyes, is be more vigilant, to be here, to check financials. They can do that. If they see something not right, don't just come complain to somebody at Walmart and expect them to report it because then we look like we're the bad guys," Teeter said.
It just takes a few seconds to fill out the form that allows the public to speak to the council at Call to the Public, she said.
She, too, thinks Lewis did an outstanding job, but for the mismanagement of the credit and debit cards, Teeter said.
She's glad it's over and they can start to look for Lewis' replacement and implement control measures above and beyond what's been put in place so far this year.
"It's never anybody's thrill to have something like this to happen. It hurts, so I'm very conflicted with it. Am I happy it it's resolved peacefully? Yes, I am," Teeter said.
In hindsight, Lewis, who started his job in July 2017, said his biggest mistake was "blowing off" Teeter when she came to him 18 months ago about the lack of receipts. He was focused on making sure the town had a zero deficiency audit and had never known an auditor to look at purchase receipts. He thought the receipts were just a way for him to track purchases and therefore didn't make keeping them a priority.
Lewis acknowledged he is receiving a severance package, but declined to reveal its details.
"I'm not going to disclose what it is, but it's nothing extravagant. It's nothing like a normal town manager would get, particularly town managers who are under contract," Lewis said. "Most of the time those contracts are bought out or they get paid through the contract. I'm not on a contract. The Town of Pima doesn't do contracts so what I'm receiving in severance is less than half of what I would've received at any other city, or maybe even a quarter."
He asked for his letter of resignation to remain confidential because of its nature.
"My letter of resignation says some very personal things in it. It was a very heartfelt letter of resignation that said some very personal things and in my mind I feel like that's between myself and the council because that was what my letter was geared toward," Lewis said. "I just feel like right now with what's gone on and so many executive sessions and they've been pretty heated at times, my letter of resignation addresses that and I wanted it to stay personal."
Although a few residents have tried to compare him to former town clerk Barbara Herraras, who was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and five years' probation last year for embezzling from the town, Lewis said the two situations were completely different.
"They're different. What the people who are saying that fail to realize is that one person took cash. They removed it from here, in a manner that is automatically theft, but they also went into the computer and tried to cover it up, they changed entries in the computer. Nothing I did was hidden from anybody," Lewis said. "One of them was a premeditated 'I'm going to take something and abscond with it' and one of them was 'I didn't get documentation to back up purchases' so there's a huge difference between the two."
Trying to address all of the allegations and rumors wouldn't have done any good Tuesday night, Lewis said.
"With those people there's nothing I could say or do that's going to make them happy anyway. The people you're talking about is a very small percentage. A lot of time they're the loud ones, but it's a very small percentage," he said.
That's not to say he won't discuss the situation with people one-on-one, though.
"I'm not hiding anything and I never have. Even with my supporters and I have plenty, plenty of supporters, the first thing I said is 'I've made some mistakes and now I have to figure out how to fix it and how to make it right with the town,'" Lewis said. "I'll talk to anybody, they just have to come see me."
At one point, Lewis said he printed out all of his mortgage receipts to prove to someone he wasn't using town funds to pay his mortgage.
Lewis said he received three job offers between Tuesday and Thursday and has spoken with a couple of others about other opportunities. He "absolutely" plans to stay in Pima and fully intends to continue working to recruit three "major" businesses that have discussed moving to Pima.
It's been a stressful time for his family, Lewis said, and he hopes now they will feel a sense of relief.
"When you're the bread winner of the family and something like this comes up that's tough, especially when you see articles in the paper and hear things that people are saying on Facebook that aren't true, it's tough on a family. And some people don't think about that," Lewis said.
He believes he did great things for Pima and feels as though he can hold his head high.
"I love the Town of Pima. I'm a fairly young man. I have a great resume. A lot of people have seen what I've done here. I'm going to be able to be OK," Lewis said. "So it would have been selfish for me to stay here and tear the town and council apart when right now they can repair it, they can move on and they can continue to progress. I started something great here and now I'm hoping they keep it going and by me leaving, I think that's possible. Had I stayed, that never would've happened."