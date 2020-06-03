One of Pima's planned subdivisions is a step closer to arrival and the town's streets are about to see some work.
Meeting last Tuesday, the Pima Town Council approved the final plat of the Boulder Creek subdivision. The new development will be going in at the corner of Main Street and 1200 S.
During the week of June 8, the town will be chip sealing about seven miles of roads including Main Street and all residential streets. The work is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant.
A neighbor of the Boulder Creek subdivision had some concerns about drainage, but the town engineer addressed that issue and presented the council with a revised plan. Town Manager Sean Lewis said drainage issues were common for the area, where lots are typically built on old farm fields.
The developer still has to get Arizona Department of Environmental Quality approval, for which they have already applied, and publish a public report. After that they can start selling lots and building homes. Lewis said the process typically takes 20-30 days, and that lot sales could start around the end of June.
The town is also looking toward a USDA grant to help fund leases on new police vehicles that are now in service. Another new vehicle, for Pima's school resource officer, was paid for by a United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties grant.
The USDA grant, whose amount remains undetermined, awaits agency approval of the purposes it will be used for. In addition to the leases on current vehicles, Police Chief Diane Cauthen hopes the funds can be used to buy a side-by-side officers can use to get to less developed locations.