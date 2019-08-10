PIMA — At its August meeting, the Pima Town Council discussed a street improvement and land use.
A plot of land at the corner of Main Street and 1200 South was donated to the town and now stands vacant. During the meeting, Town Manager Sean Lewis asked the council to consider softening the corner.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved the idea. Councilwoman Deborah Barr said shortening the corner would make it safer.
Council members also considered future uses for the land, as the town moves toward rezoning the 1200 South area from agricultural-residential to industrial. Lewis proposed the rezoning at the council’s April 2019 meeting, and council members approved sending the proposal to the town Planning and Zoning Commission.
Mayor C.B. Fletcher floated the idea of adding a neighborhood park at the corner of Main and 1200 South. Lewis said the area would need to be surveyed before making further plans, and Vice Mayor Dale Rogers said such plans could be explored after the corner was shortened.