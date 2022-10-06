vernon batty.jpg

Pima Town Manager Vernon Batty

 FILE PHOTO

The town of Pima has paid out an undisclosed amount of money for an employee tuition reimbursement program using public funds not budgeted for that purpose.

This information came to light after this newspaper legally obtained a recording of an executive session of the Town Council’s Aug. 18 meeting.

