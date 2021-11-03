Pima town council members voted Tuesday night to adopt a new policy when it comes to donations after discovering the town gave away more than seven times the budgeted amount in FY20-21.
New Town Manager Vernon Batty, who began his job last month, asked council members if they would be agreeable to making decisions when it comes to donations. Years ago, organizations would have to formally request donations within a specific time frame and those requests would be worked into the budget. He'd like to resume that policy because "the donations from the town have gotten a little out of control," he said.
Last year, the town donated $30,000 when $4,000 was set aside, Batty said.
School clubs and sports organizations were among the recipients, but Town Clerk Teresa Bigler said "every club that asked" received donations.
Batty told the council he'd be uncomfortable saying "Yes" to some organizations and "No" to others.
Council members Sherrill Teeter and Lucas Hoopes liked the idea of returning to the old procedure, saying it would help with checks and balances. Hoopes suggested creating a contingency fund in case an organization missed the deadline for a good reason.
Vice Mayor Dale Rogers asked Bigler to create a list of last year's donation recipients, but said he, too, is in favor of adopting the former procedure.
The council voted 3-0 to have Batty continue making donation decisions through June 30, 2022. Once the new fiscal year begins, the council will make the decisions.
Mayor C.B. Fletcher and Councilwoman Debbie Barr did not attend the meeting.
In other news, council members were told the Town of Pima has failed to bill the Pima Unified School District for the school resource officer that's been working inside the schools for two years. Under an agreement between the two organizations, the district is supposed to pay the officer's benefits and overtime while the town is required to pay his salary, Batty said.
Bigler told the council the benefits amount to $3,300 a month, but the town is "behind" in sending invoices. Asked how far behind, Bigler said no invoices have been sent to PUSD for two years.
She also said the officer was to be paid $21 an hour for overtime.
Batty said he recently met with PUSD Superintendent Sean Rickert, who urged him to send the district the bill because he wanted to pay it.
The council voted 3-0 Tuesday night to sign a new IGA with the school district.
On Wednesday, Batty said he has discovered that although there was talk of an intergovernmental agreement, until Tuesday night, no signed formal agreement has existed for a few years.
He'll be meeting with Rickert to discuss the situation, but Batty questioned whether the district can or should pay for the last two years given the lack of a signed agreement and budgetary considerations.
Rickert said the lack of invoices and a signed agreement came up when Batty came to his office to familiarize himself with the relationship between the town and the district.
Having an SRO on campus is beneficial to the district because that single officer can deal with situations as they arise and he's established good relationships with students and principals, alike, Rickert said.
In unrelated news, the council unanimously agreed to spend no more than $62,000 to replace 37-year-old sewer system equipment that's been eroded by methane gas. The price tag also includes the expense of having to reroute sewage during the project. They also agreed to spend $6,000 to replace outdated recording equipment associated with the sewer system.
Public Works Director Dennis Lines said he'd received two bids, one for $61,000 and another for $78,000. He offered to try to find additional companies, "but it's hard to find companies to do lift stations in this part of the country."
A wastewater lift station is a pumping station that moves wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher elevation and the town has three of them.
Given permission to pick which company he preferred, Lines said the company with the lower bid might be able to have the project done by Thanksgiving
The council also directed town staff to compare the potential costs of erecting a long-talked-about veterans' memorial on two different sites. One of the sites is located at South Main and 100 South, the other at Highway 70 and 300 South.
An anonymous benefactor donated $10,000 to the town in 2018 saying she wanted to memorialize those men killed in action during World War II.
Planning and Zoning Director Jimmy Lofgreen said the site on South Main already has water and other utilities, is near the schools and has room for expansion. In addition, the Pima Fire Department has already agreed to burn down the former church on site as part of a training exercise.
"It's going to fall down if we don't take it down," Lofgreen said of the church.
While the Highway 70 location could attract visitors, it has drainage ditches that could prove problematic and costly to work around, Lofgreen said. In addition, there's conflicting information as to who actually owns the land, the town or the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The council directed Lofgreen to do the cost analysis on both properties and to find out who owns the Highway 70 land.
At this point, Teeter said the anonymous benefactor just wants to see it done and it doesn't matter to her where.
The council also voted unanimously to give Lofgreen a 25% raise now that he's assumed some of the Planning and Zoning duties once performed by former town manager Sean Lewis. Lofgreen had been making $40,269 annually.