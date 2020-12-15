Pima Town Councilmember Jesus, “Chuey” Cabrera was the victim of an assault by a stranger Sunday night.
According to a Pima Police report, Cabrera was punched in the face by a man while he was shopping in the Doller General store, causing a split lip and loose tooth. He followed the man, later identified as Fermin Rodriguez, 40, of Graham County, outside and asked him why he punched him. Rodriguez climbed into his car, backed up, and then drove toward Cabrera, forcing the councilman back onto the sidewalk before he drove away.
The police examined the store’s security cameras, and Rodriguez was identified and found at his home on Monday. According to the report, a previous mug shot of Rodriguez matched the security camera taken on Sunday night. Also, the report noted Rodriguez has been involved with multiple violent incidents that were similar to the one involving Cabrera.
According to the report, Rodriguez denied knowing about the incident, but authorities noted the car was the same make and model Cabrera described from the incident. Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and assault.
Rodriguez's employer told officers Rodriguez was fired two weeks ago after he heard Rodriguez say he wanted to beat up the owners of two Pima restaurants, including El Mesquite, which is owned by the Cabrera family, according to the report.
On Tuesday morning Cabrera said he thought Rodriguez might have been upset about town council decisions.
“I never met him before and he just decided to punch me. That happens in big cities, but not here,” Cabrera said.
Cabrera said he was later told about Rodriguez said he was going to punch the owners of Cabrera’s restaurant because he didn’t like the food.
“We do try to please everybody as much as we can. It didn’t happen this time,” he said. “We can’t please everybody.”