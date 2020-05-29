Starting July 1, Graham County will no longer use a local medical examiner for unattended deaths; those will be handled by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office currently conducts autopsies for Graham County, which uses a local alternate medical examiner, Dr. Bart Carter, for reportable cases of unattended death. Reportable cases include those involving trauma, suspicious circumstances or unknown causes.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors recently approved an agreement appointing the Pima ME’s office to directly handle unattended deaths in Graham County. The Pima County Board of Supervisors will take up the agreement in June.
Under the agreement, Graham County will pay $30,000 more a year for medical examiner services, with the cost going from $60,000 to $90,000.
Starting July 1, law enforcement officers at reportable death scenes will call the Pima ME’s Office. The office will have someone on call around the clock.
“Essentially we discuss the circumstances of the death with law enforcement, then triage what to do with the decedent,” said Pima County Medical Examiner Dr. Greg Hess.
Hess said Pima County wanted a change from the fee-for-service model.
“We want our relationship to be more predictable, as it is with the other counties (with which his office contracts). It’s easier for the finance people than the fee for service model,” Hess said.
Hess said the cost of services was based on what Pima County believes the predicted workload will be, i.e. the number of predicted deaths in Graham County.
Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith said it is never fun when costs increased, but the contract was needed. He said Pima County renegotiated its contract with Gila, La Paz, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties as well.
“We spent a year investigating other options,” Smith said. “We all.... tried to come up with a cheaper way but we couldn’t.”
“It was nice having a local medical examiner, but having a 24/7 phone line could help in getting bodies released to a funeral home faster,” he said.
The changes might not apply to people who die of natural causes at home, or in a nursing home, and are under a local doctor’s care. Their doctor will be contacted first about signing off on a cause of death. Pima County will be called only if the doctor is unwilling to sign.
Local law enforcement officers were given training in the new procedure by Hess’s staff, who came to Graham County for a day.
“I think it will be okay after going through the training,” said Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods. “I think they’ll be helpful to us in our death investigation cases. That’s satisfying to me.”