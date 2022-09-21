A humble stretch of pavement is getting a lot of attention in Pima, prompting both the town and the family who owns a portion of W. 600 South to lawyer up for a pre-trial hearing scheduled Oct. 3.
Vernon Batty, who took over as Pima’s town manager nearly a year ago, said Dustin “Dusty” Luster, who owns six acres parallel to 600 South with his wife, Athena, was issued a citation for closing a public thoroughfare.
Luster is challenging the citation, claiming 600 South is not a dedicated road and is not town-owned. A recent survey shows part of the street is on his private property, and that the gate, while closed, is unlocked and open to the public if need be.
Batty said Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen’s stance on the issue was, “To me, that’s private property.” Nevertheless, the town sent her to the Lusters to deliver a citation Aug. 19, the day after Luster closed the gate, Batty said.
“The town’s position is to go forward with the citation,” he added.
Batty said several of the Lusters’ neighbors have easements bringing them through 600 South. Luster disagrees.
But a lack of public records, including town maintenance projects, and what appear to be multiple conflicting statements, seems to be complicating the situation.
“I believe we only have to keep records for four or five years or so,” Batty said Wednesday when asked what town records existed to reference in this matter.
“I don’t actually know,” he replied when asked what the state laws regarding road usage are.
“Back then, it wasn’t even part of the town, it was part of the county,” he said, referring to 600 South.
Luster said the land has always been in city limits.
Just how did this little strip of road in Pima become so important?
According to the Lusters, who have owned the property at 570 W. 600 S. for 13 years, the town of Pima three years ago removed a portion of 600 South across from their house that had been used by the public for years.
The road, which was fenced on both sides, was ripped out, Dusty Luster said, to satisfy the request of a homeowner who wanted to reclaim property that the street enveloped.
Neighbors followed suit, and soon cross-fences went up between yards and across what was once the end of 600 South. The city built a fence across the roadway, essentially closing the road to the public, but no road closure signs were ever posted. When the Lusters asked the town for such signs, they were told that they couldn’t be provided or placed by the city because the road was on private property, Athena Luster said.
At the corner of Luster’s property and the now-dead end, is a gate, which was until a few months ago, left permanently open. A visit to the site showed wire bails for posts that have since been removed, a panel gate installed by Dusty Luster hanging in its place.
The land beyond the gate is private, he said.
Athena Luster pointed out a weed-covered heap on a nearby landowner’s property: the wire and posts from the old fence she said the city had left there.
With the recent construction of several new homes on 700 South, it became apparent a new access road was needed, so a road parallel to the recently closed portion of 600 South portion was dozed out of raw desert.
But the road quickly peters out, about three houses in, and the remainder of the road is marked “private” and goes onto privately-owned land.
Now, 600 South offers three choices to anyone who decides to pull through the gate: Straight ahead, left and right are all on private land, Dusty said.
“The road still goes to where it always goes,” he added.
Liability concerns
At the time the city was removing both fence lines and asphalt to remove part of 600 South, the Lusters said they were never given any notice about the project. Dusty Luster said he insisted they stop across from his home, where 600 South had curved, connecting two straight stretches of road, for years.
Four times, their fence was crashed into as people took the corner too fast. Despite three stop signs installed by the town about a year ago, according to the Lusters, traffic was not deterred from entering 600 South, driving past the Lusters, exiting the gateway onto the private property beyond, and speeding down 700 South. During a site visit, an SUV cruised through the intersection, blowing through the stop sign.
Batty also said that during a meeting on site, the same thing happened.
Increasingly concerned with liability after a near-wreck involving a careless driver and a young woman on horseback ended with the horse bolting into the Lusters’ yard, the couple said they decided it was time to close the gate.
They reasoned that 600 South now dead-ended at their property, for all intents and purposes. Anyone who needed to get through the gate could, and theoretically shouldn’t be using it anyway unless they were adjacent landowners.
But pushback against the idea was strong.
Meetings, and more meetings
Dusty Luster said he “was trying to avoid the sticky political situation” by approaching the Town Council with his desire to close the gate before actually doing so. Anticipating the move would not be popular, he broached the topic at an Aug. 9 Town council meeting.
The minutes state “Safety issues were brought to the attention of the Council amongst other concerns,” and it was determined to table the issue for a special meeting that would take place at the location of concern.
Minutes from an Aug. 11 special meeting state the item was tabled once again, to confer with the town attorney Tosca Henry before making further decisions.
Minutes from an Aug. 18 special city council meeting state “Dusty L. provided the physical address to the council of his concern of wanting to close the road of 600 South Street.” They also said Batty and Henry had discussed the issue “in an executive session together.”
After being tabled a second time, Luster went ahead and closed his gate. The Town Council voted Sept. 13 to open the road. He remains cited for the initial closure.
During the same meeting, public comment was received on the road closure. Meeting minutes document at least 14 comments were received during the meeting.
A lot of people did a call to the public,” Batty said Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Lusters both alleged that Batty had called several of their neighbors, asking them to come to the council meeting.
Instead of focusing on the issue of the closed gate, a list of 59 signatures gathered by Pima resident Garry Langley and six additional comments focused mainly on the fact that Dusty, a mechanic and truck driver, has multiple semi trucks on his property, which is zoned residential.
When the Courier asked Batty why Luster hasn’t been cited for a zoning violation before, he said he didn’t know why.
“He claims he has text messages,” from previous Town Manager Sean Lewis.
“(Luster) claims he had an agreement,” Batty said.
Luster confirmed Wednesday he did have text messages from Lewis, but would not be sharing them before talking to his lawyer. The Lusters are represented by Phoenix law firm Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod.
Dusty said he’s had semis on the property since the day he moved in.
Copper, cattle and cotton, he ticked off on his fingers, those are what the area is known for.
“There are 75 trucks in this town,” he said.