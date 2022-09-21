luster.JPG

According to Dustin "Dusty" Luster,  600 Street, which passes by his property on the right, was mostly removed after Russ Rios, a neighboring land owner, wanted his property back, That property extended into the existing street, which ran parallel to the semi trailer on the right, Luster said. All of the dirt roads pictures are allegedly on private property, according to signage and Luster.

Dustin "Dusty" Luster stands on 600 Street near a hot-pink survey mark, with his property in the background. Luster said Wednesday that according to a survey completed last week, the land from the circle back to the fence behind him, is his.

A humble stretch of pavement is getting a lot of attention in Pima, prompting both the town and the family who owns a portion of W. 600 South to lawyer up for a pre-trial hearing scheduled Oct. 3.

Vernon Batty, who took over as Pima’s town manager nearly a year ago, said Dustin “Dusty” Luster, who owns six acres parallel to 600 South with his wife, Athena, was issued a citation for closing a public thoroughfare.

This 2019 photo, provided by Athena Luster, shows the result of road removal by the town of Pima after Russ Rios, who owns the property to the left, reclaimed land that had extended to the middle of 600 Street. More neighbors fenced off sections, leaving essentially a turnaround in front of the Luster's home.
This photo, submitted by Athena Luster, shows the old wire gate on the left, and the existing fence around the neighbor's property. The fence was torn down when the town of Pima built a road in the area. A pile of fence materials was observed heaped on that property during a Wednesday visit to the site.
When Dustin "Dusty" Luster decided to close this gate Aug. 19 on 600 Street near his property, which is just out of the photo on the right, Pima residents fought back in a series of four town meetings. While the land shown beyond the gate in all three directions is private, residents argued that since they'd been using the gravel roadway to the left, it was inconveniencing them to have to go around and use 700 Street. Luster pointed out Wednesday the gate is not locked.    
Signage indicates that the gravel roads ahead are on private property. The town of Pima constructed the dirt road parallel to a section of 600 Street that was removed, on the right, after land owners began reclaiming their property, which extended into the existing street. 600 Street now essentially dead-ends at the gate nearest the stop sign and the Luster family's home.

