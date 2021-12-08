Eleven Town of Pima employees who continued to work with the public during the first 16 months of the pandemic will be receiving roughly $4,900 each after the town council agreed Tuesday night to retroactively give them hazard pay.
Town Manager Vernon Batty said the employees, five of whom are law enforcement officers, will receive an $2 an hour for the hours they worked from March 23, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
They'll be paid with money awarded to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act, he said. The total amount comes to $54,826.
Batty told the council the employees are receiving the same hazard pay Graham County paid its employees.
Sewer system
In other action Tuesday night, the council also unanimously agreed to sign a contract with RH Borden, a Utah-based company, that will assess the town's entire sewer system using soundwaves to determine what pipes need to be cleared out and in what order.
The company will also assess all of the town's manholes and provide a digital map of the entire sewer system, company representative Colton Stewart said.
Right now, the town hires a contractor to clear one third of the town's lines every three years, at a cost of $12,000 to $15,000, said Planning and Zoning Director Jimmy Lofgreen.
Hiring RH Borden will allow the town to better assess what lines need to be cleaned out annually, which could eliminate unnecessary and costly work, Lofgreen said.
The first assessment will cost $17,500, but subsequent assessments will cost $2,000-$3,000.
Veterans' memorial
The council on Tuesday also voted unanimously to install a veterans' memorial at South Main and 100 South after determining it would be far more costly to build it at Highway 70 and 300 South.
An anonymous benefactor donated $10,000 to the town in 2018 saying she wanted to memorialize those men killed in action during World War II.
Lofgreen had spoken in favor of the site on South Main in the past, pointing out it already has water and other utilities, is near the schools and has room for expansion. In addition, the Pima Fire Department has already agreed to burn down the former church on site as part of a training exercise.
Lofgreen had also pointed out that while the Highway 70 location could attract visitors, it has drainage ditches that could prove problematic and costly to work around.
Resignation
After meeting briefly in executive session, the council also voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Public Works Director Dennis Lines and to advertise his position. No reasons for the resignation were shared.
Zoning change
The council also voted 4-1 Tuesday to allow Cynthia Marrazzo to install a 1989 mobile home at 534 S. 200 East.
The Pima resident and her father appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission last month upset because they'd been told they would not be allowed to place the mobile home on the property after having already making a substantial downpayment on it.
Marrazzo told the commission that former town manager Sean Lewis told her she could place a mobile home on her father's land as long as it was newer than 1976, but when she went to pull permits, she was told she wouldn't be allowed to do so because the mobile home was too old.
The commission instructed Marrazzo to seek a zoning variance with the town's Board of Adjustments.
During Tuesday night's meeting, Batty explained Lewis was under the impression that the town code had been changed, but there's nothing in the town code reflecting such a change so Marrazzo needed to seek that zoning variance.
Lofgreen told the council he asked Marrazzo to come before them because there's only one member on the Board of Adjustments at this time, Diane Drobka. Lofgreen said Drobka is in favor of allowing the mobile home and he, too, was in favor of the zoning variance.
All council members except Vice Mayor Dale Rogers voted in favor of the zoning variance, prompting Marrazzo to tearfully give her thanks.
"I'm speaking for myself, but I may be speaking for the entire town council, but we are so sorry for the confusion, the emotional distress this has caused you," said Council member Luke Hoopes. "We're trying to clean up some things and this is one of those things we need to abide by. It specifically states it here, I don't know why that information was never conveyed to you, but for myself and the council I am sorry the stress this has caused you."
The council began Tuesday's meeting with a moment of silence for Jo-Ann Jackson Draper, 75, who died in late November. Last February, the council had appointed Draper the head of a "kindness" committee created to bring the community together through events, cleanups, and gardening. Their action took place when Draper, a nurse practitioner and grandmother, gave them a book detailing how scientists discovered rabbits were healthier when they were being taken care of by a scientist who was affectionate to them.