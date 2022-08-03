Pima Fire to raffle rifle as fundraiser for new station BY EA COURIER STAFF Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ticket sales are underway to win a .30-06 Mossberg Patriot rifle in an upcoming raffle, in hopes of raising money for a new fire station in Pima.Tickets can be purchased from Firing Pin Gun & Pawn at 620 S. Sixth Ave. in Safford, or through a Pima Volunteer Fire Department member.Tickets are $10 each or six for $50. A winner will be drawn Nov. 1. Winner must be 21 or older to purchase tickets and will have to undergo a background check. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ticket Rifle Weaponry Sale Raffle Gun Pima Check Pawn Load comments Most Popular Freeport interns learn value of pitching in Local missing have tribal connections, documents show New Mexican restaurant rooted in Sonoran cuisine AZ's child welfare system has shown dramatic improvement New owners giving historic eatery a makeover UPDATED: GOP governor race still looks tight in early returns Signups open for square dance lessons BLM seeking comment on 10,000-acre solar project Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence UPDATE: Church polling place back in service Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit