The Pima Roughriders defended their state championship Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, holding off Sedona Red Rock, 38-36m in a rematch of last year’s championship.
“It was a good game, up and down,” Pima head coach Roy Corona said. “I expected this good game, really tough because they match us all over. It was a tough game. It was amazing (season) to lose only one game to a 4A school.”
The game had a shaky start for the Roughriders, who missed all 17 field goal attempts they took. Ashlynn Chlarson and Saydee Allred made only one of their two attempts at the charity stripe.
By the end of the first quarter, Sedona Red Rock had built a 9-2 lead.
Ashlie Sherwood opened the second quarter knocking down one of two from the free throw line. She then came up with a steal that led to Jaycee McClain drilling a three-pointer.
Aubrie Sherwood scored on a fast break lay up after Pima’s full court press started to fluster the Scorpions, she followed with another basket for a Pima lead.
Chlarson, a junior, added a putback midway through the second quarter to extend Pima’s lead to 12-9. Following a quick timeout, Pima’s twin connection came up with a beautiful play, Ashlie finding Aubrie on a backdoor cut for an easy basket down low.
Sedona Red Rock’s Nyah Valdez was whistled for a foul with 3:35 left in the half, putting the ‘Riders in the bonus. Aubrie Sherwood connected on the first of two attempts to extend Pima’s lead to six and force Red Rock into a timeout.
Helen Westervelt ended the Scorpion scoring with a basket with 2:23 left in the half. Undaunted, Pima’s Allred added two free throws and Ashlie Sherwood nabbed a steal and lay up off Pima’s full court press.
Pima’s lead grew to as much as nine, 22-13, with less than a minute remaining in the half but the Scorpions added a Valdez three-pointer and Stephanie Medel scored to cut Pima’s lead to four at halftime.
The back-and-forth tide of 2A’s top two teams continued in the second half with Sedona Red Rock outscoring Pima 14-5 and taking a 32-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth and final quarter, both teams battled to the end. Pima’s Chlarson had two putbacks early and Allred connected from the charity stripe for a 33-32 lead with 4:59 left in the game.
Westervelt knocked down a hook shot and a steal by Hannah Lanchbery led to Medel’s lay up giving the Lady Scorpions the lead yet again.
Trailing by one with 1:15 left in the game, Ashlie Sherwood found Chlarson inside for a go-ahead bucket. Aubrie Sherwood added a free throw to give Pima a 38-36 lead.
Aubrie Sherwood missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, setting up another dramatic finish between the two teams. Allred’s tough defense on Rachel Roderick forced a turnover in the final seconds, setting off a Pima celebration.
Leading Pima was Aubrie Sherwood with a game-high 14 points and Chlarson finished with double-double, 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“To win this one, with this group of seniors it feels… I don’t even know what to say… it was just amazing that we could do this,” Corona said.
Pima finished the season 29-1, and graduates five seniors: Aubrie Sherwood, Ashlie Sherwood, Maya Mattice, Samantha Piippo and Saydee Allred. After an early season loss to Flagstaff in December, Pima reeled off 22 straight wins, including Saturday.
“Best four years of my life,” said Aubrie Sherwood holding back tears of joy. “I am going to miss it so much, I’m so sad that it’s over but I am so happy for my team and the great season we had.”