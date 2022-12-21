Pima Gymkhana closes season with awards banquet

Qualifying members of the Pima Junior Gymkhana Series celebrated their accomplishments at an awards banquet on Dec. 9.

 COURTESY PHOTO

More than a dozen aspiring young horsemen from Pima walked away with annual prizes ranging from customized saddles to buckles after celebrating the completion of a successful gymkhana circuit earlier this month.

While the season started off with nearly 25 participants, numbers thinned as events passed, with competitions in April, June, July, August and September, Athena Luster said Friday.

Tags

Load comments