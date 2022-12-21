Pima Gymkhana closes season with awards banquet

More than a dozen aspiring young horsemen from Pima walked away with annual prizes ranging from customized saddles to buckles after celebrating the completion of a successful gymkhana circuit earlier this month.
While the season started off with nearly 25 participants, numbers thinned as events passed, with competitions in April, June, July, August and September, Athena Luster said Friday.
Luster, along with her husband, Dusty, and niece Marlee Luster, stepped in to pull off this year’s Pima Junior Gymkhana Series after the folks who ran it last were unable to continue, Luster said.
“We didn’t want the kids to be disappointed,” she said.
Events included barrel racing, goat tying, poles, the flag race and a special gymkhana pattern for each show day that young riders had to memorize and perform.
“I think it’s a great positive hobby for kids to get into,” said Luster, who has two daughters who compete.
“It takes a lot of dedication from the kids,” she said, pointing out that in addition to competition there’s the aspect of animal care and training each rider is responsible for outside of the arena.
This year, top-placing riders won big.
“Nobody had ever been able to get saddles,” Luster said of donated prizes. “So we got that pulled off somehow. I’m pretty excited about that.”
Awards were handed out at a banquet Dec. 9.
Leadline winners included Colt Murrieta in first place, followed by Ellie McClure in second and Kase Wright in third.
Colt Sanchez took first in the PeeWee class, with Breelie Wright in second place. Khloe Holder took first in the Youth class. Charlotte Sanchez was second; Payslie Luster, third; Kolter Wright, fourth, and Aiyana Goesyun, fifth.
Junior winner was Kaislynn Hatch. Cieanna Macias finished second. Kylie Luster placed first in the Senior category, with Emma Palmer coming in second.
Sponsors included Iron Horse Transport and Repair, Tractor Supply Co., III Counties Distributing Co., Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, Taylor Freeze, Pollock’s Western Outfitters, Boulevard Glass, Western Fleet and Tire, Tri County Materials, Pepsi, H & S Feed, CTI and Desert Cross Veterinary Hospital.