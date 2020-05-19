On Monday night half of Pima High School's 2020 graduates walked across the stage as Pomp and Circumstance played to receive their diplomas. The other half will walk tonight. The whole thing was digitally recorded and photographed as part of a virtual celebration that will be shared at a later date. Their families were welcome to take and pose for pictures during each graduate's five minute ceremony. On one end of the football field friends clapped and cheered. On the other end, several teachers cheered as well, Carol Anne Weech even used a bullhorn.

