When Olivia Norton got to the ninth grade, she told her parents Bret and Dawn she didn’t want to be homeschooled anymore. She wanted to go to Pima High School.
Over the next four years, Norton and her best friend Jessi White took turns as the top academic in their class. It wasn’t too fierce a competition, though.
“Anytime we had a big test we’d get together to study,” she said.
In the end, Norton emerged as the valedictorian and White came out as salutatorian.
In the fall, Norton will be heading to South Virginia University to study graphic design and marketing. She won’t be there alone. Duncan High School’s valedictorian, Kinsley Rapier, another close friend of Norton’s, will be attending as well.
Norton grew up in Duncan and went to Duncan Elementary from kindergarten through third grade. She then went to Thatcher schools for fourth through sixth grade before spending seventh and eighth grade learning at home.
Her choice of majors makes sense to those who know her. She started her own art business before high school. You can even follow her (o.n.point_calligraphyandart) on Instagram. She does watercolor face portraits and some digital art as well.
“I’ve always loved painting and drawing,” Norton said.
When she wasn’t studying, painting or drawing, Norton was participating in sports, listening to all sorts of music and reading fiction and history books. The Roughrider played volleyball as a freshman and sophomore and golf her last three years of high school.
Norton, who is the baby of seven children, said she’s going to miss her parents, Bret and Dawn, and the rest of her family when she leaves.
She said she owes much of her success to her parents. She’ll never forget how, in second grade, she refused to do her homework. Her mother sat her down and told her she knew she could do great things, if only she would put in the effort.
The 17-year-old said she’ll also miss all of the friends she’s made over the last four years and Arizona’s sunsets.
On the flip side, she’s got a lot to look forward to.
“The trees and all of that green,” she said. “I’d like to see what life is like on the other side of the country and I’d like to meet new people and experience new things.”