Pima Elementary School is hosting a Kindergarten Summer Camp July 12-22 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for incoming kindergartners who will be 5 by Aug. 31.
There is no charge; healthy snacks will be served. Parents are asked to call the school (928) 387-8050 or stop by the office to register their child.
The goal of the camp is to ensure all children will enter school ready to succeed. Mrs. Skiba, Mr. Scott, Mrs. Quintero and Mrs. Lamoreaux, kindergarten teachers, will offer fun learning activities that strengthen early literacy and math skills. Most of all, the children will become familiar with their new teacher, new friends and the school campus. Parents will be asked to participate in some of the activities during the eight-day camp and will receive a kit with educational materials for use with their children during the summer.
This program is sponsored by the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office and funded through the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and Graham-Greenlee First Things First.