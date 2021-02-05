The Town of Pima's industrial zone may soon be home to an electrical contracting company currently located in Safford.
On Tuesday night, John Henderson, owner of H&H Electrial Contracting, spoke to the Pima Town Council and asked for the opportunity to buy an acre of land in the town’s industrial zone.
Although the council could not sell the land that night, they agreed to have the land assessed and opened up bids to sell it.
The industrial zone is located near the Pima Cemetery between 1200 South and 800 South and 600 West and Cottonwood Wash Road.
Henderson said he loves the location of the zone. His ultimate goal is to get his trucks, office space, and equipment in one area. By purchasing land in Pima's industrial zone, he would be able to do that.
He also said he liked the idea of putting industrial businesses in one area so they can move off the highway and make room for more attractive companies.
H&H Electrical Contracting employs 15 people who install power and fiber-optic lines and work on other industrial electrical projects.
“They are a growing company. It will be a great asset,” said Pima Mayor C.B. Fletcher.
Fletcher didn't reveal the price of the land in the industrial zone because he did not want to potentially alter the bidding prices of the businesses. However, he's excited to have another business come into the community.
Fletcher said he believes the business employees will probably spend money in the town, and the business may yield some sales tax. He said Henderson seemed quite enthused to move his business to the industrial zone.
“If we had sold the property last night, it seemed he would have moved in today,” he said Wednesday.
Many of Henderson’s employees live in Pima already, he said. Having the business location closer to home will probably make his staff happy. Currently, his business is doing well, and he hopes to find local experienced and trained electricians to join his team soon.
“By the end of the year, I’d love to have 25 employees,” he said.