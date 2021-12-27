A Pima man was sentenced to three years of probation on Monday for pulling a handgun on the driver of another car.
Herman Garcia, 82, was arrested in July after he was accused of blocking a man's car and pulling a gun on him.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office report, a man called 911 around 2:30 p.m. He told deputies he had just dropped off a passenger in the parking lot of an East Highway 70 business when an elderly man blocked the exit with his vehicle and "pointed/waved" a silver handgun at him and he jumped a curb to get away.
“I’m not entirely sure Mr. Garcia understands what happened that day. But, nonetheless, we have reached an agreement,” said Allan Perkins, the county’s chief deputy attorney during the sentencing hearing.
Deputies found a .45 caliber handgun with a round in the chamber on the floorboard of Garcia's vehicle, according to the report.
Garcia previously denied pulling a gun on anyone but admitted to blocking the driver's vehicle. According to the report, Garcia believed the couple inside were people he'd loaned a trailer to.
Garcia said when he went to get the trailer from them they'd spray painted the side of his truck. The report said the deputy only saw muddy water on Garcia's truck.
Authorities booked Garcia into the Graham County jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct with a weapon and jail personnel were advised deputies had concerns about his mental health. Garcia also stated in court that he was illiterate and hard of hearing. After serving 12 days in jail, Garcia made bail and was released.
“I’m really sorry, sir. I mean really sorry,” Garcia said through tears to Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson on Monday.
Peterson instructed Garcia he could not be around guns, firearms or ammunition on the conditions of the plea agreement. If he successfully completes his probation period, his Class 6 felony will be dropped to a misdemeanor.