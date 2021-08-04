Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis' job is in jeopardy again.
In what Lewis said was a complete surprise to him, Pima Councilman Lucas Hoopes called for Lewis' immediate termination after hearing an auditor's report Tuesday night. Councilwoman Sherrill Teeter seconded the motion.
A heated discussion ensued, resulting in an hour-long executive session that Councilwoman Deborah Barr abruptly left, saying, "They're just screaming at each other. I'm going home." Barr rejoined the group when they came out of executive session and the council agreed to address the matter at a special meeting 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lewis narrowly kept his job in May after a preliminary audit revealed he had failed to turn in some receipts and had failed to properly document others. Lewis accepted responsibility for his “laziness” and said policies and procedures have been put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again. The council voted, 3-2, to retain Lewis and that vote stood despite allegations that Vice Mayor Dale Rogers actually voted with Hoopes and Teeter to fire Lewis.
The town consulted with attorneys and determined that because the vote was certified and there were no objections the vote would stand.
On Tuesday night, Jim Usevitch from the accounting firm Colby & Powell, told council members the town is in a better position than last year, but again noted there were problems with the receipts during the audit period of July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. He also disclosed there were personal charges that amounted to $5,245 during that time.
Under questioning from Hoopes, Usevitch said the credit cards had been used for some travel and there are charges on a debit card but no receipts had been turned in for those charges.
"The public is basically paying us, these are public funds, you're supposed to protect them. Everything you do has to be documented," Usevitch said. "Is that a pain? Absolutely that's a pain, but that's what the position is. That's what you need to do. So, I never like debit cards. A credit card is so much better because once a month you get a credit card statement, you make up the receipts. If an employee doesn't have a receipt, that comes out of their paycheck. At that time you don't have to wait for an audit to happen or anything else. That's why I'm talking internal controls, that needs to happen."
By the end of June 2020, Usevitch said more than half of the personal use charges had been paid back, calling them an "advance." He said he suspected the rest has probably been paid off by now.
Teeter asked Usevitch if his audit also revealed a $500 payment in October 2020, to a utility company using the town's credit card. Usevitch said no, pointing out the transaction came during this fiscal year.
It was at that point the audience jumped into the discussion to the consternation of Mayor C.B. Fletcher.
Rhonda and Jed Bigler asked why Lewis was being treated differently than former Pima Town Clerk Barbara Herreras, who was accused of embezzling from the town and was fired. She was later sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and five years’ probation in April 2020, after pleading guilty to attempted theft and forgery.
According to court records, Herreras was suspected of stealing $17,000 in FY16-17 prior to Lewis’ arrival and admitted to Lewis after his arrival that she’d stolen $59,250 from the town’s sewer fund in FY17-18. The town learned the money was missing in March 2018, after an audit by Colby & Powell.
"So his personal spending on his debit card, is that any different than you guys firing Barbara for all of the things she had done?" Rhonda Bigler asked.
The Biglers and Fletcher went back and forth several times about the Biglers' insistence they had the right to ask questions while Fletcher told them they didn't since they didn't fill out Call to the Public forms.
"An embezzler was fired. Why are we sugarcoating this and not doing the same? As a taxpayer, those are public funds, why are we not doing the same?" Jed Bigler asked at one point.
"You have every right to do Call to the Public. You didn't do that. You cannot address the council. I'm sorry. That's it," Fletcher said.
Teeter then took over the questioning.
"OK, well then we'll ask the question. We did fire somebody for embezzlement. We've been tiptoeing around this since March. And it's just one month after the next after the next. We're going to wait, we're going to wait (for the audit) and honestly there's other findings that haven't been brought to light yet. And I personally don't like being called a clown in a three-ring circus by our constituents because that's what they're calling us right now," Teeter said.
Fletcher told Teeter and those in the room the issue had already been resolved in May. Lewis also said it was inappropriate to discuss personnel matters during a public meeting.
"This isn't even about me or even about the other person. We can't discuss personnel matters in a public forum. I'd be more than happy, Jed, I know you well, if you want to come in, I'd be more than happy to answer..and I can show you anything you want to see. I'm not hiding anything...but this is not the forum for personnel matters and that's what this discussion has evolved into. Not even just myself, but now another name has been brought up and that's a totally different situation," Lewis said.
After Fletcher again tried to get the conversation back on track, Hoopes asked Usevitch another question.
"Is it standard for towns like the Town of Pima to lend money to particular employees, ones of stature, like Mr. Lewis here as town manager, does he get certain privileges that the rest of the town employees don't get?" Hoopes asked.
Usevitch replied it shouldn't happen.
Again, Fletcher tried to move the meeting along, explaining policies and procedures have been put into place. He told the crowd Lewis must get the town's credit card from Town Clerk Teresa Bigler and submit the receipts to her immediately after he makes purchases.
It was at that point Hoopes made his motion to terminate Lewis immediately prompting Fletcher, Teeter and Hoopes to start arguing about whether the motion was legal. Teeter seconded the motion in the midst of the discussion.
"I haven't called for a second. This was taken up and taken care of months ago," Fletcher responded.
"Unfortunately, not everybody on the council could hear correctly and I heard Mr. Rogers state this very clearly..." Hoopes said.
"I'm not arguing with you. I'm terminating this discussion right now," Fletcher interrupted.
"Well, that's OK. I made a motion and I've already talked to..." Hoopes said before Fletcher interrupted again.
"It's not on the agenda," he said.
Hoopes said he'd discussed the matter with the Arizona League of Towns and Cities and "We're going to vote on this right now."
When Hoopes and Fletcher began arguing again about the legality of the motion, Teeter interjected.
"Mr. Rogers, if the Mayor is reluctant to do his duties, you are more than welcome to step in and I would ask for hands this time, please," she said.
At that time Fletcher moved to go into executive session and with the termination motion still on the table, the council went into executive session.
Teeter and Hoopes declined to comment after the meeting.
On Wednesday morning, Lewis said the meeting "kind of got out of control" and he was caught by surprise by Hoopes' motion because "nothing new came out of the audit."
Although he hasn't yet researched what October utility payment Teeter was talking about, Lewis said "no, we were not paying utility bills for myself or anybody else with town funds."
As for the allegation he used town funds for personal reasons, Lewis explained a family member was suddenly hospitalized last year and he flew out of town to be with them. Over that weekend his bank canceled his credit card believing some charges to be fraudulent and Lewis said he used the town's credit card to sustain him. He said he paid it back within two weeks.
The other "personal charges" stem from the fact he was held accountable for those town's purchases he wasn't able to provide receipts for. He said he's paid off the balance since the end of the audit period. Next year's audit will show some of the same issues because it wasn't until February of this year that he realized there issues and he needed to keep better track of receipts, Lewis said.
Since Feb. 27, he's been following all of the new policies and procedures, Lewis said.
He again apologized for his mistakes and hopes he'll be able to keep his job and keep the town moving in a positive direction. He pointed out that when he took over as manager, Colby & Powell made 27 findings during that year's audit and this year they only found four issues, all fixable.
He also pointed out the town is better off financially. For example, the swimming pool went from making $8,000 a year to $34,000, Lewis said. In addition, thanks to him, the Graham County Electric Cooperative took over sewage fee collections and the town has gone from a negative $70,000 balance to being in a positive position.
"I've said it to everyone...I most definitely made some horrible accounting errors," Lewis said. "There were definitely some things that shouldn't have happened."
He doesn't know what's going to happen Thursday, but hopes he has a chance to explain.
"But, it's not up to me, the council runs the meeting," Lewis said. "They could open the meeting and go straight to a vote."