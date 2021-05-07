Although Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis announced his resignation Thursday, Mayor C.B. Fletcher said that was news to him and matters concerning Lewis should be resolved following a Tuesday night budget meeting and executive session.
Questions about Lewis' status with the Town of Pima began circulating in mid-April after an anonymous email sent to several people made allegations about inappropriate financial dealings. Then, on Tuesday, a Pima resident said during a Town Council meeting that Lewis' position had been posted on Arizona League of Cities and Towns' website.
In mid-April, Lewis told the Eastern Arizona Courier, "My position and myself were talked about in executive session and nothing came of it." However, on Thursday, when asked about the job posting, Lewis texted he had resigned after deciding "to explore other opportunities. In order to have the best turnover possible, I have notified the council and have agreed to help with the hiring process.”
Fletcher said Lewis is the victim of untrue rumors and town officials have been unable to clear up them up because state statute prohibits them from commenting on discussions that take place in executive session.
Although the town's routine financial annual audit report won't be completed until June, Fletcher said a preliminary report issued last month "dinged" Lewis because he had failed to turn in some receipts and he had failed to itemize other receipts. For example, Lewis had failed to record what business lunches were about and who attended, he said.
As for the missing receipts, Fletcher said most of them have since been provided by the vendors.
"There's nothing missing, not one penny. The audit came up almost perfect except for the documentation on the receipts," Fletcher said. "Sean's not going anywhere. His job is not in jeopardy."
When told Lewis had confirmed his resignation in a text to the Courier, Fletcher said, "That's news to me." While it's true Lewis offered to resign and did post his position on the Leagues' website, he was told not to resign, Fletcher said.
Lewis' failure to provide the receipts or itemize them was an "innocent oversight," policies have been put into place since then and Lewis is abiding by them, Fletcher said.
"This is heartbreaking to us," Fletcher said of the situation.
The Town Council is meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the budget and meet in executive session, Fletcher said. After that meeting, he expects the Leagues' job posting to be removed.
Lewis, who is on vacation, has not responded to further texts seeking clarification.