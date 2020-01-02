PIMA — On Friday afternoon, Dec. 27, Pima Police arrested a drunk driving suspect who reportedly fled from an officer at over 70 miles per hour.
According to a Pima Police report, a patrolling officer was northbound on Cluff Ranch Road when he observed a speeding Dodge pickup heading south. The officer’s radar reportedly clocked the Dodge at 72mph in a posted 50mph zone. When the vehicle failed to acknowledge the officer’s forward emergency lights, the officer turned around to initiate a stop.
The truck reportedly kept speeding down the wet and muddy road, even after the officer activated his emergency lights and siren. At one point the driver sped through a wash, splashing water two to three feet over the top of the pickup. Approaching other southbound vehicles at the intersection of Cluff Ranch and Layton Roads, the driver - later identified as Nicky Hogue, Jr., 25 - reportedly went off-road onto a berm, then kept speeding on Cluff Ranch Road, losing part of a taillight along the way.
Turning left on Light Gardens Road, Hogue stopped in front of a gate and fenced-off area. He and a male passenger, later identified as Jason Hillyard, 42, exited the vehicle. The officer came to a stop and, with “lethal cover out,” ordered first Hogue and then Hillyard to walk backward to his position. Both complied without incident and were handcuffed. A check revealed that both men had suspended driver’s licenses.
A search of the Dodge reportedly found an empty beer box and a 12-pack containing 10 bottles. One bottle was found on the ground near the passenger door, and Hillyard was cited for possession of an open container. A Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputy then gave Hillyard a ride to a location of his request.
The truck reportedly had a strong odor of marijuana, and Pima K9 Officer Rosie showed interest near the driver’s seat, but no drugs or paraphernalia were found.
Hogue allegedly implied at first that Hillyard was driving, but when advised he was seen exiting the driver’s side he admitted being the driver. Hogue reportedly showed signs of intoxication and confessed he had been drinking, reportedly adding he was on probation for DUI and had fled from police before. According to the officer’s report, Hogue said he was going 75mph and “figured he would just keep going” despite seeing the emergency lights. He allegedly told the officer he was “very very stupid” to flee.
Hogue consented to a blood draw at the scene, and the sample was sent to DPS for testing. He was then booked into the Graham County Jail, where his blood alcohol content was measured at .101 percent.
Pending results of DPS testing, Hogue faces charges of felony flight, DUI, DUI .080 percent or more, aggravated DUI for driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.